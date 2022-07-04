https://sputniknews.com/20220704/turkey-israel-to-talk-resumption-of-civil-aviation-after-15-year-pause-reports-say-1096927170.html

Turkey, Israel to Talk Resumption of Civil Aviation After 15-Year Pause, Reports Say

Turkey, Israel to Talk Resumption of Civil Aviation After 15-Year Pause, Reports Say

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey and Israel intend to start negotiations on resuming direct commercial flights of Israeli airlines halted in 2007 over the security... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-04T06:55+0000

2022-07-04T06:55+0000

2022-07-04T06:55+0000

turkey

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096927022_0:168:3045:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_7e3a02b9a69dea23b361db00401ff62a.jpg

As part of the general normalization process initiated between Turkey and Israel, civil aviation negotiations between the two countries will resume with a meeting on Monday, the Cumhuriyet newspaper reported, adding that they plan to sign a new civil aviation agreement.Under this agreement, the sides reportedly aim to increase the number and frequency of direct flights, while the most important issue will be the safety rules that Israel requires of its airlines to resume their flights to Turkey.Israel's security forces require that the country's personnel conduct security checks at Turkish airports on flights organized by Israeli airlines. In 2007, flights were halted at Israel's initiative as Turkey was opposed to the idea of security personnel carrying weapons. If a compromise is reached during the negotiations, Israeli airlines will be able to resume flights to Turkey, while direct Turkish flights to Israel never stopped, the report said.In addition to the standard two-stage screening used at Turkish airports on flights to Israel, passengers undergo a third screening before boarding the aircraft. The third inspection is carried out by Turkish officials. In 2009 and 2013, Turkey and Israel reportedly reached an agreement on civil aviation security, but Israel did not resume flights to Turkey.

turkey

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

turkey, israel