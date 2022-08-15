https://sputniknews.com/20220815/japanese-cabinet-visit-to-yasukuni-shrine-infuriates-china-amid-us-lawmakers-second-taiwan-visit-1099627496.html

Japanese Cabinet Visit to Yasukuni Shrine Infuriates China Amid US Lawmakers’ Second Taiwan Visit

Japanese Cabinet Visit to Yasukuni Shrine Infuriates China Amid US Lawmakers’ Second Taiwan Visit

In 1895, the Japanese Empire invaded and seized Taiwan from China, turning the island into a sugar colony for 50 years, until it was returned to Beijing at the... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-15T18:32+0000

2022-08-15T18:32+0000

2022-08-15T18:32+0000

world

japan

china

korea

yasukuni shrine

fumio kishida

world war ii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102874/28/1028742838_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_d4de03bc09b0cad0d2d26fa2ce8de3f7.jpg

On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent an offering to the Yasukuni Shrine, and several members of his cabinet paid a visit to the war memorial in Tokyo’s Chioda ward. Kishida did not attend in person, but sent his secretary with a private cash offering, while Economic Security Minister Takaichi Sanae and Reconstruction Minister Akiba Kenya traveled to the Shinto shrine to pay their respects, according to Kyodo News Agency.However, among those honored are numerous war criminals, including 14 people described as “Class-A” at the International Military Tribunal for the Far East (IMTFE), also known as the Tokyo Trials, which were held by the Allied powers between 1946 and 1948. Those in this category were accused of “planning, preparation, initiation, or waging of wars of aggression,” or conspiracy to those ends, and included some of Japan’s top military and civilian leadership during the war.At a separate event in Tokyo marking the anniversary of the end of the war, Kishida spoke out against the war in ways that his predecessors, Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe, did not.‘Defiance to the Outcome’ of WWIIThe Chinese and South Korean governments were far from happy about the visits by such high-ranking Japanese officials. The Japanese Empire invaded, conquered, and ruled all of Korea and much of China for several decades, during which numerous crimes against humanity were committed, including enslavement, rape, and genocide.Just a few months ago, Seoul issued a similar denunciation following another donation to the shrine by Kishida.Beijing’s reaction was more strongly worded, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin telling reporters that the visit “once again shows the Japanese side’s erroneous attitude toward historical issues.”“This constitutes serious defiance to the outcome of the World Anti-fascist War and the post-war international order. This is unacceptable to anyone who loves peace and stands for justice. Those who try to turn back the wheel of history are bound to find themselves on the wrong path again. Only by sticking to the path of peaceful development can Japan find the right direction. We urge the Japanese side to draw lessons from history, make a clean break with militarism and avoid further losing the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community,” Wang stated.More US Lawmakers Visit TaiwanFor China, the visit is especially provocative, since it is occurring not just in the wake of a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the third-highest-ranking member of the US government, but also during a second visit by several other US lawmakers.The group of US lawmakers touched down in Taipei on Sunday and included US Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) and US Reps. Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Don Beyer (D-VA) and Aumua Amata, a nonvoting congress member who represents American Samoa. Like Pelosi, the four will meet with senior Taiwanese officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen, who leads a pro-independence faction in the Taiwanese Legislative Yuan.The government in Taipei was once the republican government of all of China but lost control over the mainland in 1949 when the communist Red Army triumphed in the civil war. The Communist Party of China declared a new People’s Republic of China in Beijing, and nearly all of the world’s nations have switched to recognizing the PRC as the legitimate Chinese government in the decades since. However, US support has allowed the republican rump state in Taiwan to survive without reincorporating into China, even as other territories once separated from China are returned, such as Hong Kong and Macau.After Pelosi’s visit, China launched numerous military drills surrounding Taiwan to demonstrate its ability to blockade the island; when Japan criticized the drills, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi canceled a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, and later walked out of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Phnom Penh while Yoshimasa was speaking.Tokyo has especially worried China in recent years as Abe’s militarist faction pushed to try and amend the pacifist clause of the country’s constitution, which it adopted after the war. The clause bans Japan from possessing a formal military or from engaging in offensive operations and restricts it to forces sufficient for its self-defense.

china

korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan, china, korea, yasukuni shrine, fumio kishida, world war ii