https://sputniknews.com/20220708/abe-was-japans-fourth-prime-minister-to-be-assassinated-in-101-years-1097122100.html

Abe Was Japan’s Fourth Prime Minister to be Assassinated in 101 Years

Abe Was Japan’s Fourth Prime Minister to be Assassinated in 101 Years

The Friday assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was just the latest death in what has been a violent century for Japanese politicians. No... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T23:31+0000

2022-07-08T23:31+0000

2022-07-08T23:31+0000

japan

assassination

prime minister

socialist party

coup attempt

militarism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107825/00/1078250043_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3ab428c952ab7d9c892779ddce087084.jpg

While giving a stump speech in favor of a local politician from his Liberal Democratic Party in Nara on Friday, a gunman approached him from behind and fired two shots using a homemade gun. The gunman was immediately apprehended, but the 67-year-old Abe died of his wounds at a hospital several hours later.At present, the gunman’s motives are unknown. Abe was Japan’s longest serving prime minister and made a wide array of enemies with his controversial political stances, ranging from his visiting of the Yasukuni Shrine and dismissal of the experiences of “comfort women” sex slaves by the Imperial Japanese Army before and during World War 2, to his seeking to remove or amend the neutrality clause of the Japanese constitution that was put in place after the war as a guard against rewenewed Japanese militarism. He resigned for health reasons in 2020.“These two incidents were associated with coup attempts by the military, dissatisfied with the current system of power,” Shinichi said. “On the other hand, it is unlikely that in this case there was such an organizational background. I assume that in this case we are talking about a single crime committed alone.”“What is scary is the future developments,” he added, predicting Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, which is also the ruling party under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, would win “an overwhelming majority” in the House of Councillors elections on Sunday.Indeed, several of the most prominent assassinations in Japanese politics over the last century have been deeply connected to issues of militarism and security.Prime Minister Hara Takashi, 1921When Hara became prime minister in September 1918, it was on the heels of the inflation-driven “rice riots” that had forced the resignation of his predecessor, Terauchi Masatake, and months before the end of World War I. Hara was the first commoner to become prime minister, having renounced his family’s low-ranking samurai position and embraced the common man, and the first Christian to hold the position.On November 4, 1921, while waiting for a train to attend a conference in Kyoto for his Rikken Seiyukai (Association of Allies of the Constitution) party at Tokyo Station, a railway switchman stabbed Hara to death, believing him to be corrupt for involving the Zaibatsu business families in Japanese politics and for supporting universal suffrage.Prime Minister Hamaguchi Osachi, 1930-31Hamaguchi was an opposition lawmaker when Hara was killed, a member of the liberal Kenseikai (Constitutional Politics Association) party, later becoming leader of the Minseito (Constitutional Democratic Party) following a merger with another party in 1927. He was tapped to become prime minister in 1929.On November 14, 1930, Hamaguchi was shot in Tokyo Station by an ultranationalist named Tomeo Sagoya, at almost the same place Hama had been killed nine years earlier. He survived the attack, albeit with a severe wound, and although he was elected to a second administration in early 1931, he soon was forced to retire and he died of his wounds on August 26 of that year.Prime Minister Inukai Tsuyoshi, 1932Inukai became prime minister in December 1931, following the short but disastrous administration of Wakatsuki Reijiro, who took over after Hamaguchi’s retirement, and a failed coup attempt by a secret ultranationalist military society. His party, Seiyukai, was a minority in parliament, leaving him with little room to maneuver, and due to cabinet infighting, he leaned on the Privy Council to rule by edict.Three months before Inukai’s death, a group of radical Buddhist mystics and ultranationalist military officers called the League of Blood launched a conspiracy to massacre Japan’s business leaders. They had initially intended to kill 20 of them but instead shot just two: Minseito head and prominent banker Junnosuke Inoue, and the head of the powerful Mitsui Holding Company, Dan Takuma.On May 15, 1932, the League of Blood hatched another assassination plot as 11 naval officers stormed the prime minister’s residence and shot Inukai dead. They also attacked the homes of several leading members of his cabinet and reportedly planned to assassinate American actor Charlie Chaplin in an attempt to provoke a war with the United States. The incident led to the end of any form of civilian control over the Japanese military until the end of World War II.Colonel Denzo Matsuo, 1936The bullet that killed Matsuo on February 26, 1936, was intended for his brother-in-law and boss, Prime Minister Keisuke Okada, to whom he bore a remarkable resemblance.When the conspirators attacked the prime minister’s residence, they faced armed resistance from police, who failed to stop them. Okada was whisked into hiding by Matsuo, who the conspirators then found and killed, believing him to be the prime minister.Okada later escaped and went into hiding, and the emperor ordered the uprising to be crushed, which took three days. Okada resigned a week later. He adamantly opposed war with the US and played a leading role in bringing down the cabinet of Gen. Hideki Tojo in July 1944.Inejiro Asanuma, 1960Asanuma was a charismatic figure on the Japanese left in the postwar era, although his socialist and antiwar views earned him numerous foes. During the era of military rule, he had supported Japan’s imperialist policies, but after, he helped found the Japan Socialist Party while under American occupation.On October 12, 1960, Asanuma was speaking during a televised election debate at Hibiya Public Hall in central Tokyo with the leaders of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Democratic Socialist Party when Otoya Yamaguchi, an acolyte of the far-right Greater Japan Patriotic Party, rushed the stage and stabbed Asanuma in the chest with a 13-inch samurai short sword. He attempted to turn the blade on himself but was stopped and arrested. Asanuma died minutes later. The killing’s dramatic and audacious nature, combined with being broadcast on live television, inspired a number of copycats.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan, assassination, prime minister, socialist party, coup attempt, militarism