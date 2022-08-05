https://sputniknews.com/20220805/after-canceling-bilateral-meeting-chinas-wang-yi-walks-out-of-asean-summit-during-japans-speech-1098280161.html

After Canceling Bilateral Meeting, China's Wang Yi Walks Out of ASEAN Summit During Japan's Speech

According to witnesses, Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi walked out of two different events in Phnom Penh on Thursday and Friday in protest of recent statements by the Japanese government about Taiwan.The first incident came at a gala for the foreign ministers on Thursday, which Wang walked out of shortly after entering, before the event began. It was unclear why, but hours earlier, he had canceled a planned bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, over a statement on the Taiwan crisis issued by the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven, of which Tokyo is a member.“The PRC’s escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilizing the region,” the statement continues. “We call on the PRC not to unilaterally change the status quo by force in the region, and to resolve cross-Strait differences by peaceful means.”The second walk-out incident came at the ministerial meeting on Friday and was in response to words by Hayashi. According to sources present, Hayashi condemned China’s military exercises surrounding Taiwan that were launched in response to Pelosi’s visit, and reiterated Tokyo’s Thursday claim that five Chinese ballistic missiles fired during the drills had landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone near Hateruma, an island off Taiwan’s eastern coast in the Philippine Sea.Wang replied that Beijing and Tokyo have yet to demarcate the waters. Shortly after, he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, stood up and walked out of the meeting.“There are UN resolutions on major international decisions, especially on Taiwan,” he added. “If the UN is bypassed, then the international order will simply collapse into chaos.”In that 1971 resolution, the UN handed China’s seats in the General Assembly and the Security Council from the Republic of China, the rump state that now only governs Taiwan, to the People’s Republic of China, the Beijing-based government that rules the mainland.The RoC had formerly governed all of China for several decades, but lost the civil war to the rising communist movement, which founded the PRC in 1949. The RoC has persisted since then on Taiwan with US protection, although after the US switched recognition to Beijing in 1979, it had to do so through the fiction of informal relations. When Pelosi met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday, she made public statements about Washington’s “commitment” to Taiwan, saying it would not abandon them now. Beijing has lambasted Pelosi's trip as a provocation and slapped her and her family with sanctions.

