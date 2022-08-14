https://sputniknews.com/20220814/too-early-to-say-sweden-not-ruling-out-producing-weapons-for-ukraine-1099575881.html

'Too Early to Say': Sweden Not Ruling Out Producing Weapons for Ukraine

'Too Early to Say': Sweden Not Ruling Out Producing Weapons for Ukraine

On August 12, Stockholm, along with Ottawa, announced the deployment of its first batch of military instructors to the UK to provide training for the forces of... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-14T12:26+0000

2022-08-14T12:26+0000

2022-08-14T12:26+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

sweden

ukraine

ukraine crisis

boris johnson

joint expeditionary force

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105014/62/1050146281_0:108:2049:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_475964b82bd74c55f2a20d24076af4f0.jpg

Sweden could start producing weapons for the Kiev regime as Russia continues its special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told Swedish broadcaster SVT.According to the Defense Minister, western nations are gearing up for a long Ukraine conflict. Therefore, Hultqvist weighed in on the intentions of the US, EU and other western countries to prop up the Kiev regime with military training, mine clearance, and weapons production.This comes as the Swedish military announced on August 12 that it would send up to 120 military instructors to the UK, while Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made a similar announcement about sending up to 225 instructors. Back in mid-June, outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had proposed the initiative to provide basic military training for Ukrainian troops, with the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days. Johnson also invited other nations in the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) and Canada to join the ischeme. The JEF is an expeditionary force consisting of Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway.Russia began the operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics asked Moscow to help defend them against intensifying attacks by Kiev's forces.The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly warned the US, UK and their western allies against channeling weapons and other aid to the Kiev authorities, emphasizing that such moves only served to fan the flames of the conflict.

https://sputniknews.com/20220812/canada-sweden-send-military-instructors-to-train-ukrainian-troops-why-is-the-west-fanning-flames-1099516524.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

sweden, ukraine, ukraine crisis, boris johnson, joint expeditionary force