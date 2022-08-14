https://sputniknews.com/20220814/khersons-authorities-calling-on-kiev-to-stop-shelling-region-1099567659.html
Kherson's Authorities Calling on Kiev to Stop Shelling Region
Kherson's Authorities Calling on Kiev to Stop Shelling Region
14.08.2022
SIMFEROPOL, Russia (Sputnik) - The authorities of the Kherson Region are calling on the Kiev authorities to stop shelling the region so that the local population could begin building peaceful life and exercise the right to self-determination, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Kherson Region's administration, said.
"Ukrainian nationalists continue to carry out strikes on the Kherson Region, seeking to destroy infrastructure and the establishment of peaceful life. They should come to their senses before it is too late, stop shelling and terrorizing the local population, and allow them to exercise their legitimate right to self-determination," Stremousov said.
He added that citizens of the Kherson Region are already preparing to vote in a referendum to become a part of Russia.
"The Kiev regime realizes this, that is why it is thrashing around in agony. Ukrainian nationalists will never again set foot on our land," the official said.
The Kherson Region and most of the Zaporozhye Region of Ukraine are now controlled by the Russian military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Local administrations have already been formed in the two regions, which have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.