https://sputniknews.com/20220814/khersons-authorities-calling-on-kiev-to-stop-shelling-region-1099567659.html

Kherson's Authorities Calling on Kiev to Stop Shelling Region

Kherson's Authorities Calling on Kiev to Stop Shelling Region

SIMFEROPOL, Russia (Sputnik) - The authorities of the Kherson Region are calling on the Kiev authorities to stop shelling the region so that the local... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-14T05:50+0000

2022-08-14T05:50+0000

2022-08-14T05:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

kherson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095729952_0:0:3413:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_a08834b856a1181f476b62c8030304dc.jpg

"Ukrainian nationalists continue to carry out strikes on the Kherson Region, seeking to destroy infrastructure and the establishment of peaceful life. They should come to their senses before it is too late, stop shelling and terrorizing the local population, and allow them to exercise their legitimate right to self-determination," Stremousov said.He added that citizens of the Kherson Region are already preparing to vote in a referendum to become a part of Russia.The Kherson Region and most of the Zaporozhye Region of Ukraine are now controlled by the Russian military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Local administrations have already been formed in the two regions, which have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.

ukraine

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, kherson