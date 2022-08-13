International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220813/live-updates-donetsk-shelled-by-ukrainian-troops-dpr-mission-to-jccc-says-1099533398.html
LIVE UPDATES: Donetsk Shelled by Ukrainian Troops, DPR Mission to JCCC Says
LIVE UPDATES: Donetsk Shelled by Ukrainian Troops, DPR Mission to JCCC Says
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics called on... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-13T04:38+0000
2022-08-13T05:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099533562_0:167:3049:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_ba4888ba9d05fcdfc00bc4b5204aa8dd.jpg
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099533562_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc242b520c1050d3b0e0e7398503ff40.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Shrapnel-damaged gate in the Kuybyshevsky district of Donetsk after shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Donetsk Shelled by Ukrainian Troops, DPR Mission to JCCC Says

04:38 GMT 13.08.2022 (Updated: 05:24 GMT 13.08.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics called on Moscow to help defend themselves against Kiev's attacks.
Russian forces are continuing to advance in Ukraine amid the military operation to liberate Donbass.
On Saturday, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said Ukrainian troops had shelled the city of Donetsk overnight using 155mm caliber artillery.
"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 00:10 [21:10 GMT on Friday] in the direction of Netailove - city of Donetsk (Kuibyshevskyi, Kirovskyi districts): 6 shells of 152-mm caliber were fired," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:57 GMT 13.08.2022
Two Bulk Carriers Leave Ukraine's Port of Chernomorsk, Turkish Defense Ministry Says
05:19 GMT 13.08.2022
3 People Dead, 11 Injured in Last 24 Hours in DPR, Republic's Territorial Defense Says
Three people died and 11 were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic during the day as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, according to the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала