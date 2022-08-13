LIVE UPDATES: Donetsk Shelled by Ukrainian Troops, DPR Mission to JCCC Says

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics called on Moscow to help defend themselves against Kiev's attacks.
Russian forces are continuing to advance in Ukraine amid the military operation to liberate Donbass.
On Saturday, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said Ukrainian troops had shelled the city of Donetsk overnight using 155mm caliber artillery.
"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 00:10 [21:10 GMT on Friday] in the direction of Netailove - city of Donetsk (Kuibyshevskyi, Kirovskyi districts): 6 shells of 152-mm caliber were fired," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.
