UK Pledges $1.2 Billion Military Aid to Ukraine, Reports Say

UK Pledges $1.2 Billion Military Aid to Ukraine, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK pledged a new package of military aid worth 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) to Ukraine, AFP reported citing a Downing Street...

The assistance will include air defense systems and drones. The new package will bring the United Kingdom's total military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation to $2.8 billion, it said.This comes as the Kremlin has stated that there is an option to end the hostilities, saying the op can be stopped before the end of the day, if Kiev orders its Nazi units and UAF servicemen to lay down their weapons, and accepts Moscow's conditions.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass.Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

