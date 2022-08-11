https://sputniknews.com/20220811/baseless-myths-tehran-rejects-us-claims-that-iranian-national-plotted-to-kill-john-bolton-1099470062.html

‘Baseless Myths’: Tehran Rejects US Claims That Iranian National Plotted to Kill John Bolton

Washington argues that an Iranian man’s alleged attempt to kill John Bolton was supposed to be retaliation for the January 2020 assassination of Qasem... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has vehemently rejected US allegations that an Iranian national planned to assassinate former president Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton.According to Kanaani, “continuing their endless accusations” against Tehran and “their failed Iranophobic policy, the American judicial authorities, in a new yarn spinning, have raised accusations without providing valid evidence and necessary documentation.”Kanaani stressed that Tehran “strongly warns against any action against Iranian citizens under the pretext of these ridiculous accusations and emphasizes that it reserves the right to take any action within the framework of international law to defend the rights of the government and citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”The statement comes after Shahram Poursafi, an alleged member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been charged by the US with plotting to kill Bolton.The Justice Department asserted that Poursafi was likely seeking revenge for the US assassinating top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in 2020.Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a drone strike on their car at the Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020, in an attack that was ordered by then-US President Donald Trump.The killings led to a major escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington, with Iran officially responding by launching airstrikes against two Iraqi military bases housing US troops.The strikes caused no deaths or serious injuries, but the Pentagon has since reported that at least 109 US servicemen have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

