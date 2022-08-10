https://sputniknews.com/20220810/us-warns-iran-of-severe-consequences-after-plot-to-murder-bolton-uncovered-1099459518.html
US Warns Iran of ‘Severe Consequences’ After Plot to Murder Bolton Uncovered
17:40 GMT 10.08.2022 (Updated: 17:42 GMT 10.08.2022)
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States is warning Iran of "severe consequences" if any US citizen is attacked after an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps member was charged in an alleged plot to kill former National Security Advisor John Bolton, current National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.
"Today the Department of Justice unsealed charges against an individual affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The charging document outlines allegations regarding Iran’s continued attempts to carry out an assassination against former National Security Advisor John Bolton on American soil," Sullivan said in a statement.
He went on to add that should Iran attack "any of our citizens", including "those who continue to serve the United States or those who formerly served", then Tehran will "face severe consequences."
Earlier on Wednesday, the Justice Department announced charges
against Shahram Poursafi, a.k.a. Mehdi Rezayi, of Tehran. The Justice Department alleges that Poursafi, while working on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), attempted to pay individuals in the United States $300,000 to murder Bolton.
The US government has said it believes the attempt to kill of Bolton was supposed to be a retaliation for the January 2020 assassination of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani.