https://sputniknews.com/20220808/us-to-back-sub-saharan-african-open-societies-opposed-to-china-russia-new-strategy-1099394602.html

US to Back Sub Saharan African Open Societies Opposed to China, Russia: New Strategy

US to Back Sub Saharan African Open Societies Opposed to China, Russia: New Strategy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The newly-unveiled US strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa is promoting cooperation with open societies which pursue policies to counter... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-08T15:09+0000

2022-08-08T15:09+0000

2022-08-08T15:17+0000

americas

us

africa

china

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099394415_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_19ef6748a02fe8652b94afa7ddbe8243.jpg

Blinken is currently on his African tour, presenting the Biden administration’s strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa. According to the strategy, African countries are geostrategic players and critical partners to the US on the most pressing issues, from promoting an open and stable international system to tackling the effects of climate change, food insecurity and global pandemics, as well as shaping technological and economic future.One of the main US objectives in sub-Saharan Africa is to foster openness and open societies, according to the US administration."Open societies are generally more inclined to work in common cause with the United States, attract greater U.S. trade and investment, pursue policies to improve conditions for their citizens, and counter harmful activities by the People’s Republic of China, Russia, and other actors," the statement said.After visiting South Africa on Monday, Blinken will head to the Democratic Republic of the Congo from August 9-10, His final stop will be Rwanda from August 10-12, where the secretary of state will discuss shared priorities, including peacekeeping, and raise democracy and human rights concerns with senior Rwandan government officials and civil society members.

https://sputniknews.com/20220727/us-attempts-to-limit-chinas-and-russias-influence-in-africa-not-constructive-beijing-says-1097854028.html

americas

africa

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, africa, china, russia