Hunter Biden Reportedly Attributed His '9-Inch Very Big Penis' Obsession to ‘Body Dysmorphia’

Hunter Biden Reportedly Attributed His '9-Inch Very Big Penis' Obsession to 'Body Dysmorphia'

07.08.2022

Hunter Biden was obsessed with his penis and taking naked selfies of himself in varying degrees of arousal because of “body dysmorphia,” according to a rambling note from his abandoned laptop hard drive, cited by The New York Post."I loved to be reassured that my 9-inch very big penis was actually big. It may sound funny to you but its [sic] body dysmorphia. I know my penis is almost twice the size of an average man's penis," Hunter wrote in the cited screed.Besides the bombshell revelations of years-long, multi-million dollar "pay-to-play" schemes involving the sale of access to Joe Biden while he was serving as Barack Obama’s vice president, mentioned in the very first NY Post report on Hunter Biden’s laptop on October 15, 2020, the hard drive also contained numerous naked photos of the first son and notes that revealing his substance abuse.In the note, dated July 12, 2018, and cited by the outlet, Hunter Biden went off on a lengthy rant at Hallie, his sister-in-law and widow of Beau Biden, his older brother who died from brain cancer in 2015.Hunter Biden had engaged in a tempestuous affair with the woman reportedly from 2016 until sometime in 2019. Hunter also railed against “sadistic” Hallie, who he claimed often insulted his penis, chipping away at his “already fragile ego.”The condition that Hunter Biden was referring to, body dysmorphic disorder, causes one to obsess over perceived defects in their appearance, the Mayo Clinic states on its website.“It sounds like it’s an overcompensation. In the past [Hunter] may have felt there was something lacking and it seems like he bases a lot of his internalized value with his penis,” psychotherapist Alyson Cohen was cited by The Post as saying.The following day after writing the note, Hunter Biden posted a series of images of himself having sex with an unnamed woman, recalled the publication.Hunter Biden, 52, left his laptop at a computer repair shop in Delaware in April 2019 and never returned for it. Lucrative no-bid contracts and no-show jobs for Joe Biden’s son, including a $50,000-a-month stint on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, were just some of the revelations on the computer hard drive that were leaked originally by the New York Post.However, during the 2020 election, which pitted Democrat Joe Biden against Republican Donald Trump, the bombshell story was buried by Facebook, Twitter and mainstream media. The 46th POTUS and his staff have maintained silence regarding the laptop contents, despite admissions earlier this year by The Washington Post, The New York Times, and CNN that the information contained on the hard drive was legitimate, and not “Russian disinformation,” as previously claimed.A grand jury investigation in Wilmington, Delaware has been conducting a broad investigation into Hunter Biden and a series of suspected crimes including money laundering, violations of campaign finance, tax and foreign lobbying laws. In late July, sources told CNN the probe, led by David Weiss, the US Attorney in Delaware, and dating back to as early as 2018, had reached a “critical juncture.”

