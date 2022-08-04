https://sputniknews.com/20220804/russian-prosecutors-seek-95-year-prison-term-for-us-basketball-player-brittney-griner-1098112598.html

Russian Prosecutors Seek 9.5-Year Prison Term for US Basketball Player Brittney Griner

US President Joe Biden earlier announced that Washington had made an offer to Moscow on returning two Americans, including basketball player Brittney Griner... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

A Russian prosecutor has requested a 9.5-year prison term for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was accused of trying to smuggle a controlled substance, hash oil, into the country. This is nearly the highest punishment possible for this type of crime.

