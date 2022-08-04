International
Breaking News: Russian Prosecutors Seek 9.5-Year Prison Term for US Basketball Player Brittney Griner
https://sputniknews.com/20220804/russian-prosecutors-seek-95-year-prison-term-for-us-basketball-player-brittney-griner-1098112598.html
Russian Prosecutors Seek 9.5-Year Prison Term for US Basketball Player Brittney Griner
Russian Prosecutors Seek 9.5-Year Prison Term for US Basketball Player Brittney Griner
US President Joe Biden earlier announced that Washington had made an offer to Moscow on returning two Americans, including basketball player Brittney Griner.
russia
us
A Russian prosecutor has requested a 9.5-year prison term for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was accused of trying to smuggle a controlled substance, hash oil, into the country. This is nearly the highest punishment possible for this type of crime.
russia, us

11:49 GMT 04.08.2022
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
US President Joe Biden earlier announced that Washington had made an offer to Moscow on returning two Americans, including basketball player Brittney Griner. Media reports suggest that the US is ready to trade the Russian national Viktor Bout, who remains incarcerated on weapons trafficking charges, which he denies.
A Russian prosecutor has requested a 9.5-year prison term for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was accused of trying to smuggle a controlled substance, hash oil, into the country. This is nearly the highest punishment possible for this type of crime.
