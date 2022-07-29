https://sputniknews.com/20220729/blinken-says-had-frank-phone-talk-with-lavrov-on-prisoner-exchange-1097942717.html
Lavrov Urges 'Quiet Diplomacy' on Prisoner Swap During Phone Talk With Blinken
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has suggested returning to "quiet diplomacy" when it comes to the prisoner exchange, as he held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the latter's request.According to the Russian foreign ministry, Lavrov urged Blinken to refrain from speculations and fake news in the media, apparently hinting at reports suggesting that the Biden administration was offering to exchange Russian citizen Viktor Bout for US citizens Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner.The statement comes shortly after Blinken said that he had "a frank conversation" with Lavrov:Lavrov said on Friday that he was ready to listen to Blinken’s proposal on the exchange of prisoners between the two countries.CNN reported earlier this week that the Biden administration was offering to exchange Russian citizen Viktor Bout for US citizens Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner. On Thursday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US had requested a conversation between Blinken and Lavrov. In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov would pay attention to the request for a phone talk with Blinken when his schedule allows. The Russian foreign minister had a five-day tour of Africa, followed by a two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) ministerial meeting.
17:25 GMT 29.07.2022 (Updated: 17:37 GMT 29.07.2022)
