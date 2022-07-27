https://sputniknews.com/20220727/us-reportedly-offers-moscow-prisoner-exchange-russias-viktor-bout-for-americans-griner-and-whelan-1097865222.html
US Reportedly Offers Moscow Prisoner Exchange: Russia's Viktor Bout for Americans Griner and Whelan
US Reportedly Offers Moscow Prisoner Exchange: Russia's Viktor Bout for Americans Griner and Whelan
Paul Whelan was arrested in Russia in 2018 on charges of espionage, while the WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained in 2022 after a liquid containing hashish... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T18:44+0000
2022-07-27T18:44+0000
2022-07-27T18:55+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097865222.jpg?1658948134
Washington offered to release Russian national Viktor Bout, whom the US accuses of illegal weapons trade, in exchange for two American citizens imprisoned in Russia: corporate security director Paul Whelan and the professional basketball player Brittney Griner, CNN has reported citing anonymous sources.Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in turn, stated during his speech on July 27 that the Biden administration has proposed a deal to Moscow that could result in Whelan and Griner's release. However, the top diplomat refused to name what, or whom, Washington was offering to Moscow in exchange for the two imprisoned Americans.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
us
US Reportedly Offers Moscow Prisoner Exchange: Russia's Viktor Bout for Americans Griner and Whelan
18:44 GMT 27.07.2022 (Updated: 18:55 GMT 27.07.2022)
Being updated
Paul Whelan was arrested in Russia in 2018 on charges of espionage, while the WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained in 2022 after a liquid containing hashish oil – a controlled substance according to Russian law – was found in her luggage by customs officers.
Washington offered to release Russian national Viktor Bout, whom the US accuses of illegal weapons trade, in exchange for two American citizens imprisoned in Russia: corporate security director Paul Whelan and the professional basketball player Brittney Griner, CNN has reported citing anonymous sources.
"We communicated a substantial offer that we believe could be successful based on a history of conversations with the Russians. We communicated that a number of weeks ago, in June", an unnamed official told CNN.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in turn, stated during his speech on July 27 that the Biden administration has proposed a deal to Moscow that could result in Whelan and Griner's release. However, the top diplomat refused to name what, or whom, Washington was offering to Moscow in exchange for the two imprisoned Americans.