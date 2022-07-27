https://sputniknews.com/20220727/us-reportedly-offers-moscow-prisoner-exchange-russias-viktor-bout-for-americans-griner-and-whelan-1097865222.html

US Reportedly Offers Moscow Prisoner Exchange: Russia's Viktor Bout for Americans Griner and Whelan

US Reportedly Offers Moscow Prisoner Exchange: Russia's Viktor Bout for Americans Griner and Whelan

Paul Whelan was arrested in Russia in 2018 on charges of espionage, while the WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained in 2022 after a liquid containing hashish... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

Washington offered to release Russian national Viktor Bout, whom the US accuses of illegal weapons trade, in exchange for two American citizens imprisoned in Russia: corporate security director Paul Whelan and the professional basketball player Brittney Griner, CNN has reported citing anonymous sources.Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in turn, stated during his speech on July 27 that the Biden administration has proposed a deal to Moscow that could result in Whelan and Griner's release. However, the top diplomat refused to name what, or whom, Washington was offering to Moscow in exchange for the two imprisoned Americans.

