Rudy Giuliani Sued by Ex-Wife, Faces Jail Threat
Rudy Giuliani Sued by Ex-Wife, Faces Jail Threat
Ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney continues to battle against mounting legal woes as he faces lawsuits over his election fraud claims and has had his law license suspended by the New York Bar Association.
The former wife of Rudy Giuliani is suing her ex-spouse for $262,000 she claims he owns her from their divorce settlement. Her lawyers have warned the former New York mayor that he may go to jail should he fail to turn up or resolve the lawsuit.
"Your failure to appear in court may result in immediate arrest or imprisonment for contempt of court,” court papers filed in the State of New York’s Supreme Court read.
Judith Giuliani, who divorced Donald Trump's former personal attorney
in 2018 after 15 years of marriage, claims that her spouse has failed to pay her $140,000 for their South Lake Drive, Palm Beach, property out of total $200,000.
In addition, Rudy allegedly failed to pay his share of their joint club membership fee, Judith said in the filing. She claims to have paid his share to stay in the clubs' good graces, but now demands that her former husband reimburse her $70,000.
Giuliani's former wife also wants him to throw an extra $45,000 in to cover nine months of unpaid monthly allowance he reportedly agreed to pay as per their divorce settlement.
Judith is convinced that her ex-spouse has enough funds not only to pay the total amount demanded of him, but to do so "immediately".
"He owns multiple properties in New York City and Palm Beach [and it seems] he has significant earnings from his media-related contracts and deals," she claimed.
Donald Trump's former attorney is already dealing with several lawsuits, mostly related to his backing of the former president and his statements regarding the alleged election fraud
in 2020. Dominion Voting Systems, which he accused of rigging voting machines, filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against the former NYC mayor. He also faces ethics charges in the District of Columbia and had his license to practice law revoked by the New York Bar Association.