Rudy Giuliani Sued by Ex-Wife, Faces Jail Threat

Rudy Giuliani Sued by Ex-Wife, Faces Jail Threat

03.08.2022

The former wife of Rudy Giuliani is suing her ex-spouse for $262,000 she claims he owns her from their divorce settlement. Her lawyers have warned the former New York mayor that he may go to jail should he fail to turn up or resolve the lawsuit.Judith Giuliani, who divorced Donald Trump's former personal attorney in 2018 after 15 years of marriage, claims that her spouse has failed to pay her $140,000 for their South Lake Drive, Palm Beach, property out of total $200,000.In addition, Rudy allegedly failed to pay his share of their joint club membership fee, Judith said in the filing. She claims to have paid his share to stay in the clubs' good graces, but now demands that her former husband reimburse her $70,000.Giuliani's former wife also wants him to throw an extra $45,000 in to cover nine months of unpaid monthly allowance he reportedly agreed to pay as per their divorce settlement.Judith is convinced that her ex-spouse has enough funds not only to pay the total amount demanded of him, but to do so "immediately".Donald Trump's former attorney is already dealing with several lawsuits, mostly related to his backing of the former president and his statements regarding the alleged election fraud in 2020. Dominion Voting Systems, which he accused of rigging voting machines, filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against the former NYC mayor. He also faces ethics charges in the District of Columbia and had his license to practice law revoked by the New York Bar Association.

