Rudy Giuliani Claims He Has Evidence Proving Hillary Clinton Spied on Trump in His Bedroom

Rudy Giuliani Claims He Has Evidence Proving Hillary Clinton Spied on Trump in His Bedroom

Special Counsel John Durham earlier revealed his latest findings that may indicate Hillary Clinton's campaign paid an unnamed tech firm to "infiltrate" Trump... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani has claimed that he has for years been sitting on evidence proving that Hillary Clinton was complicit in spying on her 2016 election rival Donald Trump. Giuliani made the bombshell claim during an interview with Newsmax TV, insisting that the evidence was in his bedroom at that very moment.The former Trump attorney made his claim following Special Counsel John Durham's announcement that he had uncovered evidence that the 2016 Democratic candidate's campaign hired a tech firm to "infiltrate" the servers at Trump Tower and the White House to forge a "narrative" that would link Donald Trump to Russia and foster the Russiagate claims, which have since been proven false.While the name of the tech firm was not disclosed, the revelation comes as Durham is investigating alleged misconduct of Michael Sussman – a man, whom the counsel charged with lying to federal authorities. Durham believes that Sussman misled the FBI as he presented evidence of alleged collusion between Trump and Russia, claiming that he did not work "for any client", while in fact he was a Clinton campaign lawyer.Michael Sussman pled not guilty to charges presented by the special counsel. His guilt or innocence is yet to be determined in court.'Treason at the Highest Level'Former US President Donald Trump lauded Durham's findings, while accusing his former opponent in the 2016 election of committing "treason at the highest level". The Republican went on to claim that Durham's probe would uncover more of Hillary Clinton's alleged crimes in the future.Hillary Clinton has refused to answer any questions related to the findings, which the special counsel presented on 11 February.

