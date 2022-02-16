https://sputniknews.com/20220216/rudy-giuliani-claims-he-has-evidence-proving-hillary-clinton-spied-on-trump-in-his-bedroom-1093091936.html
Rudy Giuliani Claims He Has Evidence Proving Hillary Clinton Spied on Trump in His Bedroom
Rudy Giuliani Claims He Has Evidence Proving Hillary Clinton Spied on Trump in His Bedroom
Special Counsel John Durham earlier revealed his latest findings that may indicate Hillary Clinton's campaign paid an unnamed tech firm to "infiltrate" Trump... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-16T18:14+0000
2022-02-16T18:14+0000
2022-02-16T18:14+0000
us
rudy giuliani
hillary clinton
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083358089_0:19:3072:1747_1920x0_80_0_0_478879e76924faa9057960dc649e489c.jpg
Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani has claimed that he has for years been sitting on evidence proving that Hillary Clinton was complicit in spying on her 2016 election rival Donald Trump. Giuliani made the bombshell claim during an interview with Newsmax TV, insisting that the evidence was in his bedroom at that very moment.The former Trump attorney made his claim following Special Counsel John Durham's announcement that he had uncovered evidence that the 2016 Democratic candidate's campaign hired a tech firm to "infiltrate" the servers at Trump Tower and the White House to forge a "narrative" that would link Donald Trump to Russia and foster the Russiagate claims, which have since been proven false.While the name of the tech firm was not disclosed, the revelation comes as Durham is investigating alleged misconduct of Michael Sussman – a man, whom the counsel charged with lying to federal authorities. Durham believes that Sussman misled the FBI as he presented evidence of alleged collusion between Trump and Russia, claiming that he did not work "for any client", while in fact he was a Clinton campaign lawyer.Michael Sussman pled not guilty to charges presented by the special counsel. His guilt or innocence is yet to be determined in court.'Treason at the Highest Level'Former US President Donald Trump lauded Durham's findings, while accusing his former opponent in the 2016 election of committing "treason at the highest level". The Republican went on to claim that Durham's probe would uncover more of Hillary Clinton's alleged crimes in the future.Hillary Clinton has refused to answer any questions related to the findings, which the special counsel presented on 11 February.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083358089_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_470e62956e50e63b01e09310c2bdd58a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
us, rudy giuliani, hillary clinton, donald trump
Rudy Giuliani Claims He Has Evidence Proving Hillary Clinton Spied on Trump in His Bedroom
Subscribe
Special Counsel John Durham earlier revealed his latest findings that may indicate Hillary Clinton's campaign paid an unnamed tech firm to "infiltrate" Trump Tower’s servers and leave evidence of an alleged link between the GOP candidate and Russia.
Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani has claimed that he has for years been sitting on evidence proving that Hillary Clinton was complicit in spying on her 2016 election rival Donald Trump. Giuliani made the bombshell claim during an interview with Newsmax TV, insisting that the evidence was in his bedroom at that very moment.
"I can't tell you exactly how, but I know how [Trump] knew about [the spying] back then. [...] They may think it's gobbledygook, but it's gobbledygook supported by about 1,000 pieces of evidence, none of which have been revealed yet", Giuliani said.
The former Trump attorney made his claim following Special Counsel John Durham's announcement
that he had uncovered evidence that the 2016 Democratic candidate's campaign hired a tech firm to "infiltrate" the servers at Trump Tower and the White House to forge a "narrative" that would link Donald Trump to Russia and foster the Russiagate
claims, which have since been proven false.
While the name of the tech firm was not disclosed, the revelation comes as Durham is investigating alleged misconduct of Michael Sussman – a man, whom the counsel charged with lying to federal authorities. Durham believes that Sussman misled the FBI as he presented evidence of alleged collusion between Trump and Russia, claiming that he did not work "for any client", while in fact he was a Clinton campaign lawyer.
Michael Sussman pled not guilty to charges presented by the special counsel. His guilt or innocence is yet to be determined in court.
'Treason at the Highest Level'
Former US President Donald Trump lauded Durham's findings, while accusing his former opponent in the 2016 election of committing "treason at the highest level"
. The Republican went on to claim that Durham's probe would uncover more of Hillary Clinton's alleged crimes in the future
.
"It looks like this is just the beginning, because, if you read the filing and have any understanding of what took place [...] you're going to see a lot of other things happening, having to do with what, really, just is a continuation of the crime of the century", Trump said.
Hillary Clinton has refused to answer
any questions related to the findings, which the special counsel presented on 11 February.