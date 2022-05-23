https://sputniknews.com/20220523/brainwashed-ahole-rudy-giuliani-blasts-heckler-says-hes-probably-as-demented-as-biden-1095706583.html

'Brainwashed A**hole': Rudy Giuliani Blasts Heckler, Says He's 'Probably as Demented as Biden'

'Brainwashed A**hole': Rudy Giuliani Blasts Heckler, Says He's 'Probably as Demented as Biden'

On Sunday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani decided to grace the city with his presence during the Israel Day Parade, a celebration of Jewish Pride in... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-23T02:16+0000

2022-05-23T02:16+0000

2022-05-23T02:15+0000

rudy giuliani

heckler

politics

new york city

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333583_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_00614f08971b77a7c10aa02bd2f979d1.jpg

Armed with his miniature Israeli flag while tottering through New York City's 5th Avenue and 62nd Street, Giuliani was filmed confronting a heckler who appeared to be shouting at the former mayor of New York.Video appears to show the heckler initially telling the 77-year-old former mayor that he should be ashamed of himself, which then prompts Giuliani to lean over a metal barricade and repeatedly jab his finger as he lectured the heckler.“Crime was down 55% under me, it’s up 40% under him,” shouted Giuliani, who once served as Trump’s lawyer and recently testified to the January 6 House Select Committee regarding the Capitol riot. Giuliani was a major proponent of Trump’s 'Big Lie', and even had his law license suspended by a New York court for the false claim.In the video from Sunday’s parade, an associate or family member of Giuliani appears to be holding him back as he hurls insults at the bystander.The former mayor then waddled from the scene, and went back to smiling and waving his flag.Giuliani often touts the idea that he was solely responsible for reducing crime in New York City during the 1990s, and while the statistics he brags are true, Giuliani alone was not the sole reason why organized crime and mayhem dropped off in the Big Apple. Crime rates were already dropping three years before he took office in 1994."It's hard to imagine policing, no matter how smart and effective it is, giving the kind of leverage... to move a macro force like crime," said Jeffrey Fagan, co-director of the Center for Crime, Community and Law at the Columbia Law School in New York.Experts also attribute the decline in crime to demographics, including the break in the crack cocaine epidemic and an improving economy.Giuliani is better known to a younger generation as a man who throws fits on the internet and was duped in a Sacha Baron Cohen skit for his film "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm."

https://sputniknews.com/20201021/photo-new-borat-film-shows-trump-lawyer-giuliani-in-questionable-scene-in-hotel-room-1080842083.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

rudy giuliani, heckler, politics, new york city