LIVE UPDATES: Pelosi May Visit Taiwan and Meet Leadership on August 2, Reports Suggest

BEIJING (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may arrive in Taiwan on August 2 and meet with the island's leader, Tsai Ing-wen, the next day, the China...
us
china
taiwan
nancy pelosi
china
us, china, taiwan, nancy pelosi
09:22 GMT 01.08.2022 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 01.08.2022)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may arrive in Taiwan on August 2 and meet with the island's leader, Tsai Ing-wen, the next day, the China Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.
The US official is also expected to hold a meeting with other high-ranking officials while in Taiwan and leave the island on Wednesday, the newspaper said.
The Taiwanese foreign ministry has not confirmed these plans yet, the news outlet added.
The House speaker has embarked on a trip to the Indo-Pacific which includes visits to Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea. Pelosi did not mention if Taiwan is on her schedule, amid escalating tensions between China and the US. Beijing has previously issued several warnings, saying that a trip to Taiwan would be a violation of the One China policy.
At the same time, China's People's Liberation Army started military drills on Saturday, conducting a firing exercise in the southeastern province of Fujian across the strait from Taiwan and closing the designated maritime area.
10:19 GMT 01.08.2022
This US Navy handout photo obtained August 15, 2017 shows the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)as it transits the Pacific Ocean during a strait transit show of force exercise on August 11, 2017 in the Pacific Ocean - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2022
Nikkei: US Moves Aircraft Carriers, Planes Closer to Taiwan Amid Reports of Pelosi’s Visit to Island
10:17 GMT
10:12 GMT 01.08.2022
Taiwan Authorities Neither Confirm Nor Deny Possibility of Pelosi Visit, Report Says
10:05 GMT 01.08.2022
China Warns Military Won't 'Sit Idly By' If Pelosi Lands in Taiwan
A security guard stands near a sculpture of the Chinese Communist Party flag at the Museum of the Communist Party of China on May 26, 2022, in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2022
China Warns Military Won't 'Sit Idly By' If Pelosi Lands in Taiwan
10:04 GMT
10:04 GMT 01.08.2022
Pelosi Expected to Meet With Singaporean President and Prime Minister on Monday
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., pauses as she speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2022
Pelosi Expected to Meet With Singaporean President and Prime Minister on Monday
04:47 GMT
09:52 GMT 01.08.2022
Reports Suggest US Warships Moving Closer to Taiwan
