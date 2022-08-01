LIVE UPDATES: Pelosi May Visit Taiwan and Meet Leadership on August 2, Reports Suggest

BEIJING (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may arrive in Taiwan on August 2 and meet with the island's leader, Tsai Ing-wen, the next day, the China Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

The US official is also expected to hold a meeting with other high-ranking officials while in Taiwan and leave the island on Wednesday, the newspaper said.

The Taiwanese foreign ministry has not confirmed these plans yet, the news outlet added.

The House speaker has embarked on a trip to the Indo-Pacific which includes visits to Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea. Pelosi did not mention if Taiwan is on her schedule, amid escalating tensions between China and the US. Beijing has previously issued several warnings, saying that a trip to Taiwan would be a violation of the One China policy.