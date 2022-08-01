https://sputniknews.com/20220801/pelosi-expected-to-meet-with-singaporean-president-and-prime-minister-on-monday-1097989235.html

Pelosi Expected to Meet With Singaporean President and Prime Minister on Monday

On Sunday, the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmCham SG) announced that Pelosi was scheduled to speak at its event in Singapore on Monday, August 1.Channel News Asia reported on Sunday, citing the Singaporean Foreign Ministry, that Pelosi is going to be on a two-day visit to Singapore starting Monday and will meet with the country’s president and prime minister, as well as cabinet members.Pelosi and the US congressional delegation will also visit Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, as part of the Asia trip.Media reports have said that there was a possibility that Pelosi would visit Taiwan, which drew heavy criticism from Beijing. The Chinese People's Liberation Army started military drills with a firing exercise on Saturday in the southeastern province of Fujian across the strait from Taiwan.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that in the event of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Beijing will take decisive measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US will be fully responsible for all the consequences resulting from the visit.

