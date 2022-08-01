Singapore Calls for Stable US-China Ties Amid Taiwan Tensions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stressed the importance of a stable US-China relationship for peace in the Asia-Pacific region during a meeting with senior US Democrat Nancy Pelosi on Monday.
The speaker of the US House of Representatives is leading a six-member delegation of Democrat congresspeople on an Asia trip. She is believed to be planning a stop in Taiwan, drawing a stern rebuke from China, which sees the island as its territory.
"PM welcomed the commitment expressed by the Congressional delegation for strong US engagement of the region… PM Lee highlighted the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security," the Singaporean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Pelosi also met with President Halimah Yacob and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Yacob said they had affirmed the longstanding US-Singaporean partnership and discussed ways of deepening educational and people-to-people ties.