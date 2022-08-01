International
Singapore Calls for Stable US-China Ties Amid Taiwan Tensions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stressed the importance of a stable US-China relationship for peace in the Asia-Pacific region
The speaker of the US House of Representatives is leading a six-member delegation of Democrat congresspeople on an Asia trip. She is believed to be planning a stop in Taiwan, drawing a stern rebuke from China, which sees the island as its territory.Pelosi also met with President Halimah Yacob and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Yacob said they had affirmed the longstanding US-Singaporean partnership and discussed ways of deepening educational and people-to-people ties.
us, china, singapore, taiwan, nancy pelosi

12:04 GMT 01.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stressed the importance of a stable US-China relationship for peace in the Asia-Pacific region during a meeting with senior US Democrat Nancy Pelosi on Monday.
The speaker of the US House of Representatives is leading a six-member delegation of Democrat congresspeople on an Asia trip. She is believed to be planning a stop in Taiwan, drawing a stern rebuke from China, which sees the island as its territory.

"PM welcomed the commitment expressed by the Congressional delegation for strong US engagement of the region… PM Lee highlighted the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security," the Singaporean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

© AFP 2022 / DREW ANGERERSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at a news conference about the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act on Capitol Hill July 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Pelosi also met with President Halimah Yacob and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Yacob said they had affirmed the longstanding US-Singaporean partnership and discussed ways of deepening educational and people-to-people ties.
