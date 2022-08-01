https://sputniknews.com/20220801/singapore-calls-for-stable-us-china-ties-amid-taiwan-tensions-1097999703.html

Singapore Calls for Stable US-China Ties Amid Taiwan Tensions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stressed the importance of a stable US-China relationship for peace in the Asia-Pacific region...

The speaker of the US House of Representatives is leading a six-member delegation of Democrat congresspeople on an Asia trip. She is believed to be planning a stop in Taiwan, drawing a stern rebuke from China, which sees the island as its territory.Pelosi also met with President Halimah Yacob and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Yacob said they had affirmed the longstanding US-Singaporean partnership and discussed ways of deepening educational and people-to-people ties.

