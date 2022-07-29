Video: Outrage After Police Officer Caught Kicking Elderly Man at Railway Station in India
14:48 GMT 29.07.2022 (Updated: 14:49 GMT 29.07.2022)
© Photo : @jibraan_uddin/twitterMadhya Pradesh: Police brutality on an elderly man at Jabalpur station
Netizens were shocked to see an official beating up a senior, whatever the reason was for it. Stung by the outrage, the policeman was suspended from duty by the district's superintendent of police, according to local media.
A police official in India's Madhya Pradesh was caught on camera kicking an old man at the state's Jabalpur Railway Station, triggering outrage on social.
The incident took place on Thursday and the clip, which was recorded by a commuter at the train junction, has been gaining traction on Twitter ever since.
In the viral video, the policeman is seen brutally thrashing the elderly man. The cop first kicks the man in his face, before dragging him to the floor of the platform. The uniformed officer, however, wasn't done yet, as he went on to hang the man upside down on the railway premises before kicking him again.
The incident took place on Thursday and the clip, which was recorded by a commuter at the train junction, has been gaining traction on Twitter ever since.
In the viral video, the policeman is seen brutally thrashing the elderly man. The cop first kicks the man in his face, before dragging him to the floor of the platform. The uniformed officer, however, wasn't done yet, as he went on to hang the man upside down on the railway premises before kicking him again.
Madhya Pradesh: Police brutality on an elderly man at Jabalpur station pic.twitter.com/IFgYru5i9s— जिब्रान उद्दीन | جبران الدین (@jibraan_uddin) July 29, 2022
After the video was widely shared on Twitter, netizens were seen slamming the cop for his dastardly behavior.
"This video is from a railway station of Madhya Pradesh, A police personnel is beating an elderly man very badly, Don't know for what reason that old man is being beaten up, how appropriate is it to beat a person of that age like this," a social media user wrote on the microblogging platform, tagging the official handle of India's Railway Ministry and federal minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.