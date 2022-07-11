https://sputniknews.com/20220711/police-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-seize-autorickshaw-ferrying-27-passengers-video-goes-viral-1097177459.html
Police in India’s Uttar Pradesh Seize Autorickshaw Ferrying 27 Passengers, Video Goes Viral
In India, autorickshaws are considered one of the cheapest modes of public transport and people prefer using them to travel from one part of a city to another. Autorickshaws usually have a capacity to carry 3-10 people at the maximum depending on their different models.
Police in Fatehpur, a city in India's Uttar Pradesh state were left stunned on Sunday as they stopped a speeding autorickshaw but discovered it was carrying as many as 27 passengers.
A video of the incident, which has gone viral on the social media, shows the policemen counting the passengers who keep on emerging out the vehicle one after another.
The cops later seized the autorickshaw.
According to media reports, the autorickshaw was stopped near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur city for speeding on the occasion of the Eid festival (July 10).
A similar incident was reported from Telangana state in 2019 when policemen stopped an overloaded autorickshaw
carrying 24 passengers.
According to Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, a penalty of INR 1,000 ($12.59) is levied on public vehicles that are caught carrying extra passengers than the designated numbers.