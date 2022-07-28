LIVE UPDATES: Origin of Grain Crisis Lies in West Policy Systemic Errors - Russian Embassy in US

Russian Embassy Urges US to Ensure Unhindered Operation of Russian, Foreign Ports

The Russian Embassy in the US urged Washington on Thursday to ensure the unhindered operation of the transport and logistics system, including Russian and foreign ports, as well as financial support for relevant operations.



""Public assurances ... do not work. It is necessary to ensure the smooth operation of the transport and logistics system, including Russian and foreign ports, as well as normal financial support for relevant operations," the embassy wrote on Telegram, commenting on the recent statement by US lawmakers on Russia's alleged responsibility for the global food crisis.

The Russian Embassy in the United States also urged Washington to take steps to guarantee the exclusion of Russian food and fertilizers supplies from its sanctions list.



"We urge the US authorities ... to take concrete steps to guarantee the exclusion of Russian food and fertilizer supplies from direct and indirect sanctions restrictions," the embassy wrote on Telegram, commenting on the recent statement by US lawmakers on Russia's alleged responsibility for the global food crisis.