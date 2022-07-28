LIVE UPDATES: Origin of Grain Crisis Lies in West Policy Systemic Errors - Russian Embassy in US

International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
07:05 GMT 28.07.2022
Being updated
Russia announced in July that the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) was liberated and the army was focusing on pushing Ukrainian forces out of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and liberate the entire Donbass region.
As Russian armed forces along with militia from the DPR and LPR continue to advance in Ukraine, Russian security officers said they have uncovered a group of Ukrainian agents who leveled Ukrainian missile and artillery fire on the Russian military in and around Kherson.
Earlier, the Kherson region and part of the neighboring Zaporozhye region came under the control of Russian forces, with the local administrations' leaders announcing plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia.
07:13 GMT 28.07.2022
Russian Embassy Urges US to Ensure Unhindered Operation of Russian, Foreign Ports
The Russian Embassy in the US urged Washington on Thursday to ensure the unhindered operation of the transport and logistics system, including Russian and foreign ports, as well as financial support for relevant operations.

""Public assurances ... do not work. It is necessary to ensure the smooth operation of the transport and logistics system, including Russian and foreign ports, as well as normal financial support for relevant operations," the embassy wrote on Telegram, commenting on the recent statement by US lawmakers on Russia's alleged responsibility for the global food crisis.
The Russian Embassy in the United States also urged Washington to take steps to guarantee the exclusion of Russian food and fertilizers supplies from its sanctions list.

"We urge the US authorities ... to take concrete steps to guarantee the exclusion of Russian food and fertilizer supplies from direct and indirect sanctions restrictions," the embassy wrote on Telegram, commenting on the recent statement by US lawmakers on Russia's alleged responsibility for the global food crisis.
07:12 GMT 28.07.2022
WATCH Russian Military Servicemen Demine Territory Near Kharkov
07:08 GMT 28.07.2022
Origins of Agricultural Crisis Lie in Errors of West's Macroeconomic Policies - Embassy
The origins of the agricultural crisis lie in errors in the macroeconomic policies of the Western states, the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Thursday, commenting on Washington's remark accusing Moscow in the global food crisis.

"The origins of the agricultural crisis lie in systemic errors in the macroeconomic policies of the Western states," the embassy wrote on Telegram.

Moscow intends to continue to fulfill in good faith all its obligations under export agricultural contracts, the statement added.
05:19 GMT 28.07.2022
Four Killed, 11 Injured in DPR in 24 Hours as Result of Ukrainian Forces' Shelling
Four people were killed and 11 wounded on the territory of the DPR in the past 24 hours as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR said.
"Over the past day, from 08:00 on July 27 to 08:00 on July 28, 4 people were killed and 11 more civilians were injured as a result of the shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," the report says.
