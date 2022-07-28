LIVE UPDATES: Origin of Grain Crisis Lies in West Policy Systemic Errors - Russian Embassy in US

As Russian armed forces along with militia from the DPR and LPR continue to advance in Ukraine, Russian security officers said they have uncovered a group of Ukrainian agents who leveled Ukrainian missile and artillery fire on the Russian military in and around Kherson.
Earlier, the Kherson region and part of the neighboring Zaporozhye region came under the control of Russian forces, with the local administrations' leaders announcing plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia.
