'All to Grift Billions From Western Taxpayers': Zelensky's Vogue Photoshoot Ripped to Shreds Online

28.07.2022
volodymyr zelensky
vogue
photo shoot
reaction
13:16 GMT 28.07.2022 (Updated: 13:18 GMT 28.07.2022)
© Photo : Twitter / @ImMeme0Photoshopped image of Zelensky Vogue photo shoot.
Photoshopped image of Zelensky Vogue photo shoot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @ImMeme0
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
The Ukrainian president and First Lady Olena Zelenska sparked controversy after posing for a series of glamor shots with the US edition of ‘fashion bible’ magazine Vogue. The shoot got hundreds of thousands of likes on Instagram, but also sparked questions about whether the president has anything better to do with his time.
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s photo shoot with his wife for Vogue photographer Annie Leibovitz has gotten social media’s creative juices flowing, with detractors posting dozens of meme-worthy photoshopped images maligning the president and accusing him of corruption and NATO puppet status.
Users took a particular liking to a shot of Zelensky closely embracing his wife, cropping her out and replacing her with a Ukrainian soldier, showing the First Couple at a table before piles of cash, or, in one instance, showing US president Joe Biden joining in on the love fest by affectionately sniffing Zelensky’s neck.
One person took inspiration from a shot featuring Olena Zelenska solo sitting on the steps of a government building with sandbags all around her, replacing her face with that of her husband and again featuring bags of cash, in likely reference to the tens of billions of dollars in weapons, financial and humanitarian aid Washington and its allies have committed to Kiev in recent months.
The photo shoot itself exploded on Twitter, rising to up to the top five most tweeted hashtags on the social media platform Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
In addition to the mocking photoshopped images, users expressed exasperation over the decision to hold such a shoot in the middle of a conflict.
“Massive amount of Ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky: let’s have a Vogue shooting,” one user complained. “Why did we send $54 billion to Ukraine, so Zelensky and his wife could pose for Vogue? You’re at war and you’ve got time for photo shoots?” another inquired. “A complete loss of sovereignty, a poor country, currency devaluation, a third of agricultural land sold to US corporations, the last grain is exported. What is Zelensky doing? A photo shoot with his wife for glamorous Vogue,” a third vented. “Did taxpayer money fund Zelensky’s Vogue cover shoot? Not a dime more for Ukraine,” Washington Times columnist Tim Young wrote. “Let’s send another $40 billion to Zelensky. Maybe he could do a Vanity Fair spread after this Vogue photo shoot,” another person chimed in.
Vanessa Beeley, the independent reporter who helped expose the US-funded attempt to institute regime change in Syria, reacted with fury to the shoot. “When your people are dying in a #NATO proxy war and you pose for Vogue you are not a leader, you are a morally bankrupt NATO-controlled parasite who sends his own people to death while dressing up and prostituting himself to Western warlords,” she wrote.
“I respected Zelensky at the beginning of the war when we were flooded with photos of the Ukrainian President on the frontline in tactical gear. Turned out the photos were faked. An act like the man himself. Now posing for Vogue. All to grift billions from Western taxpayers,” Rebel News correspondent Avi Yemini wrote.
A few supporters of the president got in their two cents, accusing detractors of “feigning outrage” and comparing the photo shoot to articles and ads appearing in Vogue during the Second World War with a ‘support the troops’ message.
However, even Ian Bremmer, the neo-con academic who has been cheering on the Ukraine crisis since the February 2014 coup d’etat in Kiev, admitted that the Zelenskys’ Vogue photo shoot was a “bad idea.”
