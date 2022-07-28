https://sputniknews.com/20220728/us-senate-approves-resolution-urging-blinken-to-label-russia-state-sponsor-of-terrorism-1097888478.html

US Senate Approves Resolution Urging Blinken to Label Russia 'State Sponsor of Terrorism'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States Senate has approved a non-binding resolution asking the Department of State to designate Russia as the "state sponsor of... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

Moscow has repeatedly lashed against the US initiatives to label Russia as a sponsor of terrorism, stressing that this move may deal a grave blow to its relations with Washington. The same sentiment was echoed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who dubbed it a smear campaign and "propaganda coup.""Resolution agreed to in Senate with an amendment and an amended preamble by Voice Vote," the US Congress said on Wednesday.The resolution, submitted to Senate on May 9, vilifies Russia as the state allegedly "engaged in a campaign of terror" and "utilizing brutal force targeting civilians" over the course of the Second Chechen War, "targeting innocent civilians" in Syria and supporting "separatists" in Donbass.The senate resolution "views the actions of the Government of the Russian Federation, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin as sponsoring acts of terrorism," urging the Secretary of State Antony Blinken to label Russia as the "state sponsor of terrorism."No provisions of this document should be considered as an authorization to use military force or an introduction into hostilities, the resolution noted.The New York Times reported that the document is non-binding.So far, the US list of states purportedly supporting terrorism includes Cuba, North Korea, Iran, and Syria.Last week, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly urged Blinken to designate Russia as the "state sponsor of terrorism." The State Department seemingly has other views on the issue, as State Department spokesperson Ned Price previously told reporters that such designation would not practically change anything, given that sanctions are already in place.

