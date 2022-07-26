International
Breaking News: Hungary Dismisses 'Unenforceable' EU Gas Cutback Plan
https://sputniknews.com/20220726/no-israeli-target-out-of-our-reach-hezbollah-leader-warns-tel-aviv-against-seizing-karish-gas-field-1097821000.html
No Israeli Target Out of Our Reach: Hezbollah Leader Warns Tel Aviv Against Seizing Karish Gas Field
No Israeli Target Out of Our Reach: Hezbollah Leader Warns Tel Aviv Against Seizing Karish Gas Field
Tel Aviv recently made moves to start extracting gas from the Karish gas field, which is located in the Eastern Mediterranean and is disputed by Lebanon, which... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-26T13:24+0000
2022-07-26T13:24+0000
middle east
hezbollah
israel
gas
lebanon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090022641_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0fa746522ac5da6247f1679e79c1c9c7.jpg
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has cautioned Tel Aviv against continuing drilling and extraction operations at the disputed offshore Karish gas field, warning that it would prompt the group's response. He stressed that Hezbollah is ready and capable of hitting any part Israel if it needs to, even at sea.The warning comes in the wake of Lebanon-based Hezbollah expressing its disproval against Tel Aviv's actions by sending four drones in the direction of a drilling platform at the Karish gas field. None of them made it to the platform as they were shot down by the Israeli air defenses.Hezbollah's leader called the attempted drone attack a response to Israel's "violation" of Lebanon’s borders. Nasrallah commented on the failed drones' mission stating that it was "only the beginning" and that the group is ready to wage war over the field, which is claimed by both Israel and Lebanon.The two countries are currently engaged in talks on the issue, mediated by the US due to neither having formal diplomatic ties. The negotiations to demarcate a maritime border between the two states continue: Lebanon has already ceding a portion of territory to Israel in attempt to resolve the issue. However, Hezbollah, which holds 10% of the seats in Lebanon's Parliament, condemned the step, accusing the US of "distracting" and "pressuring" Lebanon into ceding the waters to Israel, where the group is considered a terrorist organization.Tel Aviv, in turn, did not wait for the end of talks, sending a drilling vessel to the disputed gas field as it is poised to boost its production and export of natural gas. Furthermore, Israel's acting Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, who heads the government in anticipation of new general election, took a helicopter flight over the Karish gas field, which was seen by Hezbollah as an attempt to solidify its claims for the resource reach piece of the Mediterranean Sea.
https://sputniknews.com/20220529/turkey-israel-to-have-talks-on-gas-delivery-from-eeastern-mediterranean-to-europe-erdogan-says-1095865624.html
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090022641_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0db51f94202dd7e99726b797d6da4df4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, hezbollah, israel, gas, lebanon

No Israeli Target Out of Our Reach: Hezbollah Leader Warns Tel Aviv Against Seizing Karish Gas Field

13:24 GMT 26.07.2022
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar In this May 31, 2019 file photo, Hezbollah fighters march at a rally to mark Jerusalem day or Al-Quds day, in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah revealed that his militant group has 100,000 trained fighters.
 In this May 31, 2019 file photo, Hezbollah fighters march at a rally to mark Jerusalem day or Al-Quds day, in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah revealed that his militant group has 100,000 trained fighters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2022
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Subscribe
International
India
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materials
Tel Aviv recently made moves to start extracting gas from the Karish gas field, which is located in the Eastern Mediterranean and is disputed by Lebanon, which also claims the right to develop it. Israel has sent a natural gas drilling ship to the field to start extracting fuel.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has cautioned Tel Aviv against continuing drilling and extraction operations at the disputed offshore Karish gas field, warning that it would prompt the group's response. He stressed that Hezbollah is ready and capable of hitting any part Israel if it needs to, even at sea.
"All land and sea targets of Israel are in the range of Hezbollah missiles," Nasrallah said in an interview with Al Mayadeen TV.
The warning comes in the wake of Lebanon-based Hezbollah expressing its disproval against Tel Aviv's actions by sending four drones in the direction of a drilling platform at the Karish gas field. None of them made it to the platform as they were shot down by the Israeli air defenses.
Hezbollah's leader called the attempted drone attack a response to Israel's "violation" of Lebanon’s borders. Nasrallah commented on the failed drones' mission stating that it was "only the beginning" and that the group is ready to wage war over the field, which is claimed by both Israel and Lebanon.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. - Erdogan on April 5, 2021, accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a political coup by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Erdogan's fury was directed at a letter published by 104 former admirals over the weekend urging him to abide by the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2022
Turkey, Israel to Have Talks on Gas Delivery From Eeastern Mediterranean to Europe, Erdogan Says
29 May, 22:35 GMT
The two countries are currently engaged in talks on the issue, mediated by the US due to neither having formal diplomatic ties. The negotiations to demarcate a maritime border between the two states continue: Lebanon has already ceding a portion of territory to Israel in attempt to resolve the issue. However, Hezbollah, which holds 10% of the seats in Lebanon's Parliament, condemned the step, accusing the US of "distracting" and "pressuring" Lebanon into ceding the waters to Israel, where the group is considered a terrorist organization.
Tel Aviv, in turn, did not wait for the end of talks, sending a drilling vessel to the disputed gas field as it is poised to boost its production and export of natural gas. Furthermore, Israel's acting Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, who heads the government in anticipation of new general election, took a helicopter flight over the Karish gas field, which was seen by Hezbollah as an attempt to solidify its claims for the resource reach piece of the Mediterranean Sea.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала