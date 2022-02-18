https://sputniknews.com/20220218/israeli-military-launches-missile-interceptors-after-uav-from-lebanon-enters-israeli-airspace-1093137863.html

Israeli Military Launches Missile Interceptors After 'UAV From Lebanon Enters Israeli Airspace'

On 17 February, the Israeli military shot down a Hezbollah drone that allegedly entered from Lebanon and had violated Israeli airspace. 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

The IDF said on Friday that an unmanned aircraft had crossed into Israeli air space from Lebanon.According to the military, the incursion set off air raid sirens in northern Israel. No further details were reported.The incident comes a day after Israel shot down an alleged Hezbollah drone. Neither Lebanon nor Hezbollah have commented on the incident.Israel often uses drones both for aerial reconnaissance in neighbouring countries and to target opponents of the Jewish state, including Hezbollah.Hezbollah, formed in 1982 promotes the idea of building a state in Lebanon based on the Islamic Shiite principles of governance. The organization is recognized as a terrorist group in a number of countries, including Canada, Israel, Germany and the United States.

