https://sputniknews.com/20220218/israeli-military-launches-missile-interceptors-after-uav-from-lebanon-enters-israeli-airspace-1093137863.html
Israeli Military Launches Missile Interceptors After 'UAV From Lebanon Enters Israeli Airspace'
Israeli Military Launches Missile Interceptors After 'UAV From Lebanon Enters Israeli Airspace'
On 17 February, the Israeli military shot down a Hezbollah drone that allegedly entered from Lebanon and had violated Israeli airspace. 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-18T10:26+0000
2022-02-18T10:26+0000
2022-02-18T11:19+0000
middle east
israel
uav
lebanon
israel defence forces (idf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093138793_0:53:800:503_1920x0_80_0_0_0d62b6ccde2d61f90cf9acd17391ab6d.jpg
The IDF said on Friday that an unmanned aircraft had crossed into Israeli air space from Lebanon.According to the military, the incursion set off air raid sirens in northern Israel. No further details were reported.The incident comes a day after Israel shot down an alleged Hezbollah drone. Neither Lebanon nor Hezbollah have commented on the incident.Israel often uses drones both for aerial reconnaissance in neighbouring countries and to target opponents of the Jewish state, including Hezbollah.Hezbollah, formed in 1982 promotes the idea of building a state in Lebanon based on the Islamic Shiite principles of governance. The organization is recognized as a terrorist group in a number of countries, including Canada, Israel, Germany and the United States.
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093138793_44:0:755:533_1920x0_80_0_0_c2bf3036c8e24e73e1bf0bdefb2b9702.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east, israel, uav, lebanon, israel defence forces (idf)
Israeli Military Launches Missile Interceptors After 'UAV From Lebanon Enters Israeli Airspace'
10:26 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 18.02.2022) Subscribe
On 17 February, the Israeli military shot down a Hezbollah drone that allegedly entered from Lebanon and had violated Israeli airspace.
The IDF said on Friday that an unmanned aircraft had crossed into Israeli air space from Lebanon.
"Iron Dome interceptors were launched according to protocol and fighter jets were scrambled to patrol the area. No special instructions for civilians in the area have been issued," the military said in a statement.
According to the military, the incursion set off air raid sirens in northern Israel. No further details were reported.
The incident comes a day after Israel shot down an alleged Hezbollah drone
. Neither Lebanon nor Hezbollah have commented on the incident.
Israel often uses drones both for aerial reconnaissance in neighbouring countries and to target opponents of the Jewish state, including Hezbollah.
Hezbollah, formed in 1982 promotes the idea of building a state in Lebanon based on the Islamic Shiite principles of governance. The organization is recognized as a terrorist group in a number of countries, including Canada, Israel, Germany and the United States.