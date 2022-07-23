https://sputniknews.com/20220723/ron-desantis-wishes-us-a-speedy-recovery-from-biden-who-kneecapped-american-energy-1097726295.html

Ron DeSantis Wishes US a 'Speedy Recovery From Biden' Who 'Kneecapped American Energy'

Ron DeSantis Wishes US a 'Speedy Recovery From Biden' Who 'Kneecapped American Energy'

Slamming President Joe Biden as the man who “came in and cranked the printing presses” and “opened up” the southern border of the United States, DeSantis... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-23T13:54+0000

2022-07-23T13:54+0000

2022-07-23T13:54+0000

us

ron desantis

joe biden

criticism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094101104_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6aa09eb68952a919be9e5ea6869bebe6.jpg

US President Joe Biden wound up being verbally savaged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during the latter’s address at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.In his speech, DeSantis suggested that Biden evokes in one’s mind the image of “a guy staring into the teleprompter like a deer in the headlights."DeSantis also addressed recent reports about Biden testing positive for COVID-19 and wished him a speedy recovery, albeit with a twist.The media outlet points out that there are speculations that DeSantis, who is up for reelection in 2022, may also run for president in 2024.On Thursday, President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, although he announced via a tweet later the same day that he is “doing great.”Meanwhile, the situation on the US southern border appears to have deteriorated, with about 2,000 apprehensions of illegal migrants taking place daily.Over three million illegal migrant crossings have occurred so far during the presidency of Biden, who vowed to secure the border in an "orderly and humane fashion" when he took office.

https://sputniknews.com/20220717/billionaire-who-believes-aliens-live-on-earth-gives-ron-desantis-reelection-campaign-10-million-1097388521.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, ron desantis, joe biden, criticism