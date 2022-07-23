https://sputniknews.com/20220723/ron-desantis-wishes-us-a-speedy-recovery-from-biden-who-kneecapped-american-energy-1097726295.html
Ron DeSantis Wishes US a 'Speedy Recovery From Biden' Who 'Kneecapped American Energy'
US President Joe Biden wound up being verbally savaged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during the latter’s address at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.
In his speech, DeSantis suggested that Biden evokes in one’s mind the image of “a guy staring into the teleprompter like a deer in the headlights."
"He came in and cranked the printing presses, kneecapped American energy, and he also opened our southern border," the Florida governor said, as quoted by Fox News. "And what we've seen in the last year and a half is the largest illegal migration into this country in the history of the United States of America. We have record human trafficking, we have record sex trafficking, and we have record drug trafficking."
DeSantis also addressed recent reports about Biden testing positive for COVID-19 and wished him a speedy recovery, albeit with a twist.
"And I want to on the behalf of the state of Florida wish President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID,” he said. “And I also want to wish the United States of America a speedy recovery from Joe Biden."
The media outlet points out that there are speculations that DeSantis, who is up for reelection in 2022, may also run for president in 2024.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden
tested positive for COVID-19, although he announced via a tweet later the same day that he is “doing great.”
Meanwhile, the situation on the US southern border
appears to have deteriorated, with about 2,000 apprehensions of illegal migrants taking place daily.
Over three million illegal migrant crossings have occurred so far during the presidency of Biden, who vowed to secure the border in an "orderly and humane fashion" when he took office.