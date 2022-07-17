https://sputniknews.com/20220717/billionaire-who-believes-aliens-live-on-earth-gives-ron-desantis-reelection-campaign-10-million-1097388521.html

Billionaire Who Believes Aliens Live on Earth Gives Ron DeSantis' Reelection Campaign $10 Million

Space Entrepreneur and Budget Suites of America founder Robert Bigelow gave $10 million to the reelection campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. It is DeSantis’ largest campaign contribution to date.Bigelow founded a space exploration company, Bigelow Aerospace in 1999, long before it became fashionable for billionaires to do so. He first entered the public’s consciousness however after he, during a 60 minutes interview, said that he believes aliens not only exist but are already living amongst us.He also made headlines when he pledged a million dollars in prizes to anyone who could provide him with evidence of an afterlife. It is not clear if that contest is ongoing.It is largely expected that DeSantis will run for the Republican nomination for President in 2024, and is seen as the biggest hurdle for Former President Trump, should he decide to run. However, DeSantis has maintained that he has not made a decision and is focused on winning reelection in Florida.The $10 million donation will provide a substantial boost to the DeSantis campaign, which now has $130.4 million in cash on hand for the campaign. He is largely expected to win reelection, with FiveThirtyEight giving him a 95% chance of winning as of July 16, though his expected Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist, has won a few polls here and there.As of July 1, the $10 million donation provided by Bigelow exceeds the amount both of his possible Democratic opponents, Crist and former agricultural commissioner Nikki Fried, have raised combined.

