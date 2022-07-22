https://sputniknews.com/20220722/illegal-migration-on-southern-border-out-of-control-biden-of-no-help-local-sheriff-says--1097683423.html

Local Sheriff: Illegal Migration on Southern Border ‘Out of Control,’ Biden of No Help - Video

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Sputnik) - The record number of illegal migrants coming to the US southern border is out of control and President Joe Biden appears to be... 22.07.2022

The border town has become a hot spot with apprehensions at an all-time high of about 2,000 per day, an official told local media last week after the agency opened a new temporary facility in Eagle Pass to expedite processing of migrants in custody. The town is located in what Customs and Border Protection (CPB) call the Del Rio sector, where more than 326,000 illegal migrants have been apprehended since October, an increase of nearly 120% compared to the same period last year, according to government data.A Sputnik correspondent in a ride-along with local police observed unmarked buses chartered by the federal government and Border Patrol vans are constantly seen on the road transporting illegal migrants from the banks of the Rio Grande river to processing centers, including a temporary camp on the outskirts of Eagle Pass that can house up to one thousand migrants.Biden, who came into office vowing to secure the border in an "orderly and humane fashion," has seen a record 3 million illegal crossings so far under his watch, which many in his own party told CNN they fear could give Republicans an edge in the midterm elections in November. Earlier this week, the mayors of New York City and Washington, DC, two Democratic strongholds, even called on Biden to take action to help stem the influx of migrants overwhelming city homeless shelters."It’s getting worse - from worse to real bad," Schmerber said about the flood of illegal immigrants in his area. "[And] I don't see any help from the Biden administration."The sheriff said it seems like Biden is not interested or concerned and now the situation is "out of control.""I'm a Democrat, but I'm disappointed," Schmerber said. "The Governor of Texas [Greg Abbott], he's a Republican, but he's been helping us a lot. He took action."The sheriff said he is thankful Abbott deployed thousands of state police officers and National Guard troops to support federal and local law enforcement struggling with manpower.However, despite this help the heavy flow of illegal migrants continues, he added.A Maverick County sheriff deputy said that about 80 percent of their calls while on duty now deal with illegal immigration. Texas game wardens, who usually work to enforce laws related to hunting and fishing, are now helping federal agents patrol the Rio Grande river.Schmerber, who retired from the Border Patrol 14 years ago, said he has never seen it this bad."When I retired from Border Patrol I never thought I was going to do immigration work again," Schmerber said. "So it's taking a lot of attention away from the security of the county to [focus on] immigration problems."Schmerber said ranchers have complained about migrants going through their land and cutting fences, which leads to cattle getting loose and going out onto the highways. Some migrants have also burglarized ranchers' homes and stolen items such as weapons, he added.Schmerber said the heat is already taking a fatal toll on migrants crossing the desert to the US southern border."We find a lot of bodies, we have a drought here in Texas," Schmerber said without disclosing any specific numbers.Schmerber said they have mostly seen migrants in his area from Honduras and Venezuela, but overall they come from numerous countries.The sheriff said some migrants avoid being apprehended because they are not eligible for political asylum. Moreover, smugglers sometimes send large groups over the US-Mexico border so they can distract US law enforcement officers while they smuggle drugs into the United States through gaps along the border with no American authorities present."The community is afraid because they don't know what's coming in," Schmerber said. "It's not only immigrants who are looking for a better life, but you also have people who take advantage. So the criminal element takes advantage of all of this. They're making money crossing dope [drugs]… and smuggling people."The only way the border crisis can be reversed is for Biden to take action to deter the influx of migrants, Schmerber said."I think that the solution should be in DC, take that action by doing something like zero tolerance [policy]," Schmerber said, referring to the Trump administration’s strict restrictions on immigration.Migrants Convey Biden Cause of Influx, Say More Groups of Migrants ComingThe fact Biden reversed many Trump-era immigration restrictions and vowed to treat migrants more humanely has been welcomed by asylum seekers, although the administration has several times warned them against making the journey. But migrants at the southern border who talked to Sputnik indicated that many more will be coming, seeking "opportunities" in America.A local shelter in Eagle Pass called Mission Border Hope helps migrants that have been processed by US immigration officers and released onto the streets. Dozens were seen unloading from buses and going into the shelter while others boarded to an unknown destination. A sheriff deputy told Sputnik the organization gives migrants a cell phone and cash to help them get to their next destination in the United States. He added that they have had to respond to calls at the shelter to address issues involving migrants.Migrants waiting for Border Patrol agents to pick them up shared food and exchanged stories about the hardships they have faced on their journeys to the US southern border. In particular, migrants from Venezuela described to Sputnik a horrific journey through the Darien Gap, a jungle between Colombia and Panama, during which people died including children."I spent eight days inside the jungle," 24-year-old Caled said. "A lot of kids have died, a lot of older people got injured."Francisco, a 26-year migrant from Venezuela, said he almost drowned crossing the Rio Grande river, which represents the southern border between Texas and Mexico, but was rescued by US law enforcement."If we risked our lives to come here, believe me, that means it's not easy to be there [in Venezuela]," Francisco said. "Honestly, I almost lost my life a bit ago."Caled further said some migrants committed suicide after losing a member of their family while traveling to the United States. Edgar, 58, said he knew two people who died after they fell behind.Moises, 31, who was also almost taken under by the Rio Grande river, said he has seen migrants coming from Cuba, Italy, Senegal, Bangladesh, Haiti, Ecuador, Colombia, Nicaragua, Honduras, and other parts of Africa. As for Venezuela, he too said it was hard for people like him to live in the country right now."As a human, we have a right to life, to good health, education, and work, but they close doors on us everywhere simply because we're in opposition," Moises said. "We've gone through a difficult time going through hunger, cold, lack of sleep, but thank God that we arrived here alive."A 22-year-old migrant from Honduras, Jorge, said violence and poverty in his home country drove him to make the trek to the United States. He also said they appreciate Biden for giving opportunities to immigrants."I came with my partner. We came on [the] train but we've suffered, we've slept on the street. We've starved. They've treated us bad in Mexico but thank god we're here," Jorge said.Jessie, 33, a single mother from Honduras, started her journey in a caravan that was made up of like 6,000 other US-bound migrants. She said she risked everything to bring her two young daughters to the United States. The three of them were picked up by game wardens along the river."I've suffered through a lot, my kids have seen a lot of things," Jessie said. "A specialist told me that my daughter is living with trauma, she can't talk well. She used to be able to talk well but she's seen so many things, like robberies, [and] people with guns and knives."

