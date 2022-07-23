https://sputniknews.com/20220723/another-one-bites-the-dust-italian-pm-joins-bojo-as-latest-resignation-1097714656.html
Another One Bites the Dust: Italian PM Joins BoJo as Latest Resignation
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are joined by multiple guests to discuss everything from space exploration and UFOs, to marriage equality and China's conflict with India - with a lot more in between.
Dr. Avi Loeb - PhD in Plasma Physics/Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of ScienceKeaten Mansfield - Guest Contributor for PressTV and Basira PressReese Everson - Attorney/Founder of The Blush ProjectKJ Noh - Journalist/Political Analyst/Writer/Teacher/Specializing In Geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region.In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila go into the beyond to discuss all things UFO and space with Dr. Avi Loeb. What's next for scientists looking for extraterrestrial life, what projects is Dr. Loeb working on, and the ever present question - is Pluto a planet or not?In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Keaton Mansfield and Reese Everson to discuss the left and right views of the striking of Roe v. Wade and what this could mean for same sex marriage and even Loving v. Virginia in the future.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by KJ Noh to discuss Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan and a possible strong conflict between China and India.We also touch upon Italian PM Mario Draghi resignation and much more.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are joined by multiple guests to discuss everything from space exploration and UFOs, to marriage equality and China's conflict with India - with a lot more in between.
Dr. Avi Loeb - PhD in Plasma Physics/Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science
Keaten Mansfield - Guest Contributor for PressTV and Basira Press
Reese Everson - Attorney/Founder of The Blush Project
KJ Noh - Journalist/Political Analyst/Writer/Teacher/Specializing In Geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region.
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila go into the beyond to discuss all things UFO and space with Dr. Avi Loeb. What's next for scientists looking for extraterrestrial life, what projects is Dr. Loeb working on, and the ever present question - is Pluto a planet or not?
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Keaton Mansfield and Reese Everson to discuss the left and right views of the striking of Roe v. Wade and what this could mean for same sex marriage and even Loving v. Virginia in the future.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by KJ Noh to discuss Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan and a possible strong conflict between China and India.
We also touch upon Italian PM Mario Draghi resignation and much more.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik