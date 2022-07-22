https://sputniknews.com/20220722/how-multipolar-order-presents-antidote-to-washingtons-sanctions-against-iran-1097703219.html

How Multipolar Order Presents Antidote to Washington's Sanctions Against Iran

How Multipolar Order Presents Antidote to Washington's Sanctions Against Iran

Britain's spy chief Richard Moore claimed on July 21 at the Aspen Security Forum that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei apparently does not want to revive... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T17:59+0000

2022-07-22T17:59+0000

2022-07-22T17:59+0000

russia

middle east

iran

us

world

opinion

sanctions

israel

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/05/1081022071_0:164:3059:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_a6a03037472e31da4b275b0e4d64fb63.jpg

"The US is ready to reach a new agreement to replace the JCPOA. In fact, there is an ongoing dialogue with Biden coming to power. But looking at the negotiations it seems that Tehran is not too hasty to reach an agreement quickly," suggests Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem, Ankara-based security and political analyst.US President Joe Biden has backed the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), since assuming office. However, the main stumbling block in the path to striking the deal is that the US nuclear deal with Iran is not a "treaty" and has never been approved by the US Congress, which makes it vulnerable to the whim of the future administrations. Back in 2018, then-President Donald Trump easily tore apart Barack Obama's nuclear agreement with Tehran.In order to prevent the 2018 scenario, Tehran is determined to reach "a good, strong and stable [nuclear] agreement," as Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian emphasized in early July, following the latest round of the Doha talks over the JCPOA. The Iranian negotiators requested iron-clad guarantees from the US that "the Islamic Republic of Iran will enjoy the full benefits of the 2015 agreement." In response, some US officials accused Iran of bringing forward "new" and "excessive" demands, as quoted by Axios.Nonetheless, the Biden administration pinned the blame on Tehran for the stalled negotiations and resorted to a new round of sanctions on the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals. 15 individuals and entities located in Iran, Vietnam, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Hong Kong, have been banned by the US Treasury for "support[ing] Iranian energy trade generating millions of dollars’ worth of illicit revenue.""The United States has been sincere and steadfast in pursuing a path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an official statement on July 6. "It is Iran that has, to-date, failed to demonstrate a similar commitment to that path. Absent a change in course from Iran, we will continue to use our sanctions authorities to target exports of petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products from Iran."Much in the same vein, UK MI6 Director Richard Moore blamed Iran for the bumpy talks on Thursday, alleging that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei does not want to cut a deal.Sanctions Don't Work WellHowever, the Western sanctions policy has not so far proven effective in twisting Iran's arm, even though it did inflict damage on the country's economy, says Selim Ozertem.While the US is seeking to create social tensions in Iran in order to exert pressure on the country's leadership, these tactics could be very unproductive and trigger further nationalism and cohesion within the society against "the enemy," according to Ozertem.Is a Military Option Possible?The US has repeatedly opted for sanctions against Iran as it does not want to use the military option, according to the Turkish analyst.During the latest talks between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the US leader did not echo the Israeli PM's remarks with regard to the use of force against Iran if the JCPOA talks collapse.In May 2019, The Washington Post's Max Boot noted that the US' war with Iran "would be the mother of all quagmires." Thus, to control Iran, Washington would need over 1.6 million troops, which is "more than double the active-duty end-strength (656,403) of the US Army and Marine Corps combined." Even if the US sticks only to airstrikes, Iran could effectively hit back with asymmetric tactics, Boot admitted.Multi-Polarity Makes Sanctions FutileWestern sanctions could be even more futile given that the world "has taken a multipolar character in the last decade," according to Ozertem.Iran jumped on the opportunity to develop ties and enhance alliances with other nations and blocs regardless of Washington's sanctions. In March 2021, Tehran and Beijing signed a 25-year comprehensive strategic agreement. The same year, Iran's permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was approved with Russia's full support. In June 2022, Iran formally applied to join China and Russia in BRICS, a group of emerging economies. The Middle Eastern state is also expected to sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).The recent visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iran on July 19 indicated that the countries are aimed at enhancing ties and cooperation. Putin held separate meetings with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and President Ebrahim Raisi, discussing a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues.Washington is visibly discontent with Iran getting new opportunities despite the sanctions pressure: following Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran, the US special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, told CNN on Tuesday that Iran "can opt for a position of relative dependency on Russia ... or it can choose to come back into the [JCPOA] deal that’s been negotiated."The Iranians were quick to bust the US yarn: Malley’s remarks were aimed at creating a false narrative that Tehran has to choose between striking the nuclear deal with the United States and maintaining ties with Russia, according to Press TV."False dichotomy between JCPOA (of which Iran, unlike US, remains a party) and good ties between Iran and its neighbors, including Russia, doesn't hide the fact that indecision of the unfaithful US is the main hurdle for a deal," tweeted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani on July .The senior Iranian diplomat further stressed that Tehran's neighborly policy is not contingent on the JCPOA or US permission.

https://sputniknews.com/20220721/observers-cia-chiefs-bombshell-remark-confirms-us-anti-iran-sanctions-were-never-backed-by-proof-1097670080.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220704/west-in-hurry-to-conclude-jcpoa-deal-amid-ukraine-crisis-iranian-negotiator-says-1096945774.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210206/former-us-officials-call-on-biden-administration-to-rejoin-nuclear-deal-with-iran-avoid-costly-war-1081998237.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russia, middle east, iran, us, world, opinion, sanctions, israel, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)