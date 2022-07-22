https://sputniknews.com/20220722/hawlin-tail-netizens-lawmakers-mock-never-before-seen-clip-of-hawley-fleeing-pro-trump-rioters--1097712547.html

‘Hawlin’ Tail’: Netizens, Lawmakers Mock Never-Before-Seen Clip of Hawley Fleeing Pro-Trump Rioters

‘Hawlin’ Tail’: Netizens, Lawmakers Mock Never-Before-Seen Clip of Hawley Fleeing Pro-Trump Rioters

Sen. Josh Hawley, the Missouri Republican who notoriously raised his fist in solidarity with Trump supporters outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, was... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T21:59+0000

2022-07-22T21:59+0000

2022-07-22T21:59+0000

josh hawley

us

donald trump

washington dc

social media

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097712389_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e484e05759a25e2fa897883a681f106d.jpg

Footage of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) running from pro-Trump rioters quickly went viral Thursday night, with shares coming from everyday netizens, politicians and political action committees like the Lincoln Project.The Lincoln Project mocked the Missouri Republican by editing the video to include the theme song from the 1981 British historical sports drama movie “Chariots of Fire,” and “Eye of the Tiger” from “Rocky III” (1982), among several other tracks.In addition to eliciting laughs from attendees of the public hearing, many politicos and US lawmakers – including Hawley himself – took advantage of the social media bonanza surrounding the clips.Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of two Republicans on the 9-member January 6 panel, took a Twitter shot at Hawley, panning him as “Fistpump McRunpants.”He later added the hashtag ‘#fistpumpmcrunpants’ to the tweet thread.Harrison’s question was answered shortly after, with Hawley tweeting out a kiss-face emoji and a link to purchase a ceramic mug emblazoned with a photo of his notorious closed fist salute. The post prompted Twitter user @pinheadnyc to offer up an alternative design depicting a man running.Proceeds from the sale support the US lawmaker’s reelection campaign ahead of the November midterm elections.Hawley’s social media post came several hours after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) chastised the Republican for similar moves in the past.Hawley also drew the ire of former DC police officer Michael Fanone, who attended the public hearing on Thursday and said that Hawley’s closed fist salute, coupled with his fleeing, showed the Missouri Republican’s “true character.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220722/january-6-hearings-day-8-key-takeaways--unseen-footage-shown-during-thursdays-presentation-1097680733.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220721/dhs-watchdog-opens-probe-into-secret-service-texts-orders-agency-to-halt-its-own-investigation-1097677952.html

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

josh hawley, us, donald trump, washington dc, social media, twitter