DHS Watchdog Opens Probe Into Secret Service Texts, Orders Agency to Halt Its Own Investigation

The US House select committee probing the January 6, 2021, insurrection flagged the Secret Service for suspicious practices in a Wednesday memo, noting the... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

The US Secret Service, the agency charged with protecting the nation’s heads of state, is at the center of a criminal investigation led by Gladys Ayala, the US Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general.Ayala is probing the supposed disappearance of text messages related to Trump’s behavior on January 6, including the former president’s alleged lunge at the steering wheel. Trump has denied this allegation.The probe focuses on the agency’s delivery of a single text thread in response to a subpoena from the January 6 panel that requested text messages sent and received by two dozen Secret Service officials on January 5, 2021, and the date of the insurrection.The letter also stated the federal law enforcement agency must suspend and refrain from any investigative actions or communications related to the matter.The Secret Service confirmed receipt of the letter on Thursday, noting it had also communicated the matter to the January 6 panel because there may be conflicting demands.Findings from the criminal oversight probe can be referred to federal prosecutors.The potentially conflicting demand from the DHS inspector general came alongside a scathing, same-day letter from Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Liz Cheney (R-WY), chair and vice chair of the Jan. 6 panel, who voiced concerns that law enforcement officials could have violated the Federal Records Act.In addition to congressional and federal requests, the federal agency is also faced with ensuring it is not violating its own policy, which allows for “limited personal use” of US government phones and could complicate what would be deemed as government records.

