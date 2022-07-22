https://sputniknews.com/20220722/january-6-hearings-day-8-key-takeaways--unseen-footage-shown-during-thursdays-presentation-1097680733.html

January 6 Hearings, Day 8: Key Takeaways & Unseen Footage Shown During Thursday’s Presentation

Thursday’s proceedings marked the eighth public hearing held in the congressional chamber. The July 21 hearing primarily focused on then-President Donald... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

The overarching message of the latest hearing was clear: January 6 panelists believe Trump’s period of inaction after learning his supporters’ demonstration devolved into an insurrection represents a dereliction of his duty and comes in violation of his oath to the US.Panelists: Trump Watched Television, Refused to ActRep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), a panelist leading Thursday’s hearing, accused Trump of sitting on the sidelines and making deliberate moves to delay carrying out the appropriate action to address the attack occurring at the nearby US Capitol housing US lawmakers and former Vice President Mike Pence, who was tasked with leading the certification of Electoral College votes that day.“When lives and our democracy hung in the balance, President Trump refused to act because of his selfish desire to stay in power,” said the US lawmaker from Virginia.Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, recounted his confusion to the panelists during a pre-taped interview that was played in part on Thursday.The panel noted Trump was watching Fox News during a portion of the 187 minutes in question. A compilation of the channel’s broadcast was shown during the hearing to demonstrate the information taken in by the president at the time.Several Staffers Pressed Trump to Swiftly Issue Brief Public Statement, Witnesses ClaimFormer White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews testified there was little preventing the president from getting out a statement, as it would have taken Trump about 60 seconds to walk to the press briefing room from the Oval Office dining room.The former deputy press secretary added the White House press corps could have been assembled in a “matter of minutes.”Ex-Trump Official: 45’s Anti-Pence Tweet Incensed Rioters at the Insurrection’s HeightA tweet published by Trump at 2:24 p.m. local time served as a breaking point for rioters and many of Trump’s staffers.“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done,” opened Trump’s tweet, decrying his vice president’s role in the electoral process.Panelists highlighted that the situation got even worse after the 2:24 p.m. tweet, with videos showing pro-Trump rioters punching cops and launching projectiles in the wake of the message.Trump Struggles to Accept Defeat in Never-Before-Seen Video ClipPanelists notably debuted footage that was left on the cutting room floor as Trump prepared to address the nation just one day after the deadly incident.“I’m not gonna–I already said, ‘You will pay,’” Trump said, referring to his pre-taped message for rioters.Overheard in the video is then-adviser Ivanka Trump, the former US president’s eldest daughter and one of several individuals Trump has accused of mentally “checking out” from their duties toward the end of his presidency.

