Cold-Blooded: Pennsylvania Police Fatally Shoot 15-Foot Snake Caught Strangling Owner

On Wednesday, Upper Macungie Township officers responding to reports of a cardiac arrest victim in Fogelsville, Pennsylvania, stumbled upon an unresponsive man... 22.07.2022

A 15-foot (4.6-meter) snake looking to devour its already-unconscious owner was served cold steel after officers had to make an in-the-moment decision at the scene in Fogelsville, some 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) north of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The events were fleshed out in a departmental release.Police detailed that, “due to the massive size of the reptile,” a responding officer was able to neutralize the snake via a headshot that did not present further injury to the unconscious owner.Lt. Peter Nickischer, with the Upper Macungie Township Police Department, said that the snake did not immediately die, but it did begin to loosen its grip after some time, allowing officers to retrieve the man from the 15-foot serpent’s grip.The snake was later identified as a pet of the Pennsylvania man, who received emergency medical care before being sent to an area hospital for further treatment.The unnamed man’s condition has not been disclosed.

