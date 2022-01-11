Rarely Seen Everglades Mink Carrying Big Snake Captured on Camera in Florida – Video

A mother and daughter were walking home in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park in Florida when they saw an Everglades mink crossing a road holding a snake in her mouth. They captured it on camera and sent the footage to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) that later shared it on Facebook. “Imagine the surprise seeing this Everglades mink scampering across the road carrying DINNER! A mother and daughter were on their way home from a nature hike in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park when they spotted this mink run across the road in front of them – seconds later, it ran BACK across the road with a GIANT SNAKE in its mouth!”Experts at the FWC added that minks are not easy to study because they are small in size and are adept at remaining out of sight.
Animal experts say that although minks usually prey on birds, fish, and small mammals, they occasionally catch snakes that can be longer than their body length.
