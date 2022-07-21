https://sputniknews.com/20220721/chinese-ambassador-to-us-new-cold-war-will-leave-no-winners-1097634767.html

Chinese Ambassador to US: New Cold War Will Leave No Winners

Chinese Ambassador to US: New Cold War Will Leave No Winners

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - There is not a country that wants to have a new Cold War since no one can come out as a winner, Chinese Ambassador to the United States... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T01:43+0000

2022-07-21T01:43+0000

2022-07-21T01:39+0000

qin gang

chinese ambassador

cold war

confrontation

china

us

xinjiang

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9162f74d85eebf2ecaa044876a0419fe.jpg

"There’ll be no winner, only losers from a new Cold War… no country wants a new Cold War," the ambassador said on Wednesday.The ambassador added it could lead to "unbearable" consequences for the entire world. Furthermore, he said US President Joe Biden many times stressed his country did not seek further confrontation with China."As ambassador, I know my responsibility. My job is to follow through on the important mutual understanding between President Xi and President Biden to make sure that China-US relations are stable, manageable and constructive. ... We want to build trust, respect and to reduce misunderstanding and miscalculation."Qin pointed out that the two countries have differences but emphasized the latter do not justify misinformation, lies and malicious attacks. "Interfering in China's domestic affairs, damaging China's interests - as diplomats we have to stand up to say no, we have to protect our interests. This is a job of every diplomat," he said.The ambassador went on to say that China's development and rejuvenation are underpinned by a very clear historical logic and strong internal driving force.Beijing Seeks 'Peaceful Reunification' With TaiwanThe Chinese government is doing everything it can to avoid a war with Taiwan and hopes to achieve a peaceful reunification with the island rather than enter in confrontation with its compatriots, the ambassador underscored during the speaking engagement.The ambassador emphasized the necessity to respect the One-China principle, which is the basis for bilateral relations with the United States but has been undermined in recent years.“We urge the United States to honor its commitments with actions and to fully implement the One-China policy,” Qin said.Only through the adherence to that policy can a long and lasting peaceful reunification happen of mainland China and Taiwan, he added.Qin's remarks regarding the One-China policy come as Beijing recently called on Washington to cancel House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) planned trip to Taiwan, reiterating that the lawmaker's arrival to the self-governing island "could lead to tensions" in the region.Xinjiang Cannot Be Allowed to Become Another Islamic State The Wednesday event also saw Qin weigh into the matter surrounding China's Xinjiang province, where the US has accused China of imprisoning Uyghur Muslims in so-called re-education camps."Xinjiang and Hong Kong are related issues, fundamentally, are not about democracy, human rights, ethnicity or religion, it is about anti-terrorism... it is about protecting lives, safeguarding China's national sovereignty, security and developing interests," Qin said during an Aspen Forum discussion. The ambassador said Hong Kong has to be decolonized and governed by people loving China, loving Hong Kong so that after being returned to its motherland, the principle one China - two systems can work well.In spite of the US' repeat accusations, China has denied the existence of "re-education camps," insisting that the country fully complies with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

https://sputniknews.com/20220720/china-accuses-us-of-undermining-peace-after-american-warship-sails-through-taiwan-strait-1097605413.html

china

xinjiang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

qin gang, chinese ambassador, cold war, confrontation, china, us, xinjiang, taiwan