US Successfully Tests Air-Breathing Hypersonic Weapon
US Successfully Tests Air-Breathing Hypersonic Weapon
The test follows Washington's second unsuccessful attempt to launch a hypersonic missile in June. The new technology comes amid growing concerns that main US rivals Russia and China are ahead in the development of hypersonic weapons.
US Successfully Tests Air-Breathing Hypersonic Weapon
The test follows Washington’s second unsuccessful attempt to launch a hypersonic missile in June. The new technology comes amid growing concerns that main US rivals Russia and China are ahead in the development of hypersonic weapons.
The US has successfully tested a Raytheon Technologies Corp air-breathing hypersonic weapon
, which uses air captured from the atmosphere to achieve sustained propulsion, the Pentagon has said in a statement. Monday’s launch became the third successful test of that class of US hypersonic weapon since 2013, the statement added.
The development program for the Hypersonic Air-Breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) is run by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, with private-sector firms Raytheon and Lockheed Martin Corp competing for the ultimate contract.
“Advancing our nation's hypersonic capabilities is a critical national imperative, and this was an important step forward. Having back-to-back successful flight tests gives us even greater confidence in the technical maturity of our HAWC prototype,” Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon's Missiles & Defense business unit, said.
The statement comes after a failed test of a US hypersonic missile in the state of Hawaii late last month, which the Pentagon claimed occurred because of a malfunction during the launch.
Hawaii was the second unsuccessful attempt to test missiles under the Conventional Prompt Strike program, designed to develop hypersonic weapons installed on Zumwalt destroyers and Virginia-class submarines. The first launch failed in October 2021 due to a malfunction in the boosters.
Russia was the first country in the world to achieve modern hypersonic capability after putting the Kinzhal (‘Dagger’) nuclear-capable air-to-ground missile system into service in late 2017. China followed suit with the DF-ZF hypersonic glide vehicle in October 2019, while the US has been working on a half-dozen hypersonic weapons.
Hypersonic weapons move in the upper atmosphere at speeds of more than five times the speed of sound, or about 6,200 kilometers (around 3,800 miles) per hour.