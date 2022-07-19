https://sputniknews.com/20220719/us-successfully-tests-air-breathing-hypersonic-weapon-1097588985.html

US Successfully Tests Air-Breathing Hypersonic Weapon

The test follows Washington’s second unsuccessful attempt to launch a hypersonic missile in June. The new technology comes amid growing concerns that main US... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

The US has successfully tested a Raytheon Technologies Corp air-breathing hypersonic weapon, which uses air captured from the atmosphere to achieve sustained propulsion, the Pentagon has said in a statement. Monday’s launch became the third successful test of that class of US hypersonic weapon since 2013, the statement added.The development program for the Hypersonic Air-Breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) is run by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, with private-sector firms Raytheon and Lockheed Martin Corp competing for the ultimate contract.The statement comes after a failed test of a US hypersonic missile in the state of Hawaii late last month, which the Pentagon claimed occurred because of a malfunction during the launch.Hawaii was the second unsuccessful attempt to test missiles under the Conventional Prompt Strike program, designed to develop hypersonic weapons installed on Zumwalt destroyers and Virginia-class submarines. The first launch failed in October 2021 due to a malfunction in the boosters.Russia was the first country in the world to achieve modern hypersonic capability after putting the Kinzhal (‘Dagger’) nuclear-capable air-to-ground missile system into service in late 2017. China followed suit with the DF-ZF hypersonic glide vehicle in October 2019, while the US has been working on a half-dozen hypersonic weapons.Hypersonic weapons move in the upper atmosphere at speeds of more than five times the speed of sound, or about 6,200 kilometers (around 3,800 miles) per hour.

