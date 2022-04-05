International
https://sputniknews.com/20220405/cnn-reports-us-secretly-tested-hypersonic-missile-in-mid-march-1094488692.html
CNN, citing a defense official, reported that the United States secretly conducted a successful test of a hypersonic missile in mid-March, but kept it quiet to "avoid escalating tensions with Russia".
Washington was keeping quiet as US President Joe Biden was about to travel to Europe.According to the TV channel, the United States fired a Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) from a B-52 bomber.It was tested in the Pacific and travelled over 480 kilometres at an altitude of 19 kilometres, CNN reported. Per the broadcaster, this is the second successful test for the HAWC project, with the first taking place in September 2021.
04:26 GMT 05.04.2022 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 05.04.2022)
© Lockheed MartinArtist's conception of a hypersonic missile during its launch phase.
Artist's conception of a hypersonic missile during its launch phase. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2022
© Lockheed Martin
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CNN, citing a defence official, reported that the United States secretly conducted a successful test of a hypersonic missile in mid-March, but kept it quiet to "avoid escalating tensions with Russia".
Washington was keeping quiet as US President Joe Biden was about to travel to Europe.
According to the TV channel, the United States fired a Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) from a B-52 bomber.
It was tested in the Pacific and travelled over 480 kilometres at an altitude of 19 kilometres, CNN reported. Per the broadcaster, this is the second successful test for the HAWC project, with the first taking place in September 2021.
