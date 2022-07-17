https://sputniknews.com/20220717/exodus-two-more-staffers-leave-us-vp-kamala-harris-office-1097398070.html
Exodus: Two More Staffers Leave US VP Kamala Harris' Office
Exodus: Two More Staffers Leave US VP Kamala Harris' Office
Earlier this year, Harris parted ways with Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, while Chief-of-Staff Tina Flournoy announced her resignation in April. 17.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-17T14:23+0000
2022-07-17T14:23+0000
2022-07-17T14:23+0000
kamala harris
us
white house
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094947925_0:0:2988:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_5058d8afdc270462afaea45062dcd4c7.jpg
Two more top officials have left Vice President Kamala Harris’ team, adding their names to a growing list of departures from the White House.Domestic Policy Adviser Rohini Kosoglu announced she would step down in August, while Politico reported that Director of Speechwriting Meghan Groob allegedly plans to leave after working for just four months in the position.Kosoglu, who has been working for Harris for six years, said she wanted to resign in order to spend more time with her family. In response, the VP called the aide a "brilliant and trusted leader who has been at my side for years from the US Senate to the campaign trail to the White House."Over the past two years, multiple high-ranking staffers have left the VP's office, with her team experiencing high staff turnover. Reports circulating in the press suggest that the exodus may be linked to Harris' plummeting ratings and shaky position amid top Democrats.
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094947925_172:0:2828:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_0a62cf978bbcd11d2b783195169d2acf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
kamala harris, us, white house
Exodus: Two More Staffers Leave US VP Kamala Harris' Office
Earlier this year, Harris parted ways with Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, while Chief-of-Staff Tina Flournoy announced her resignation in April.
Two more top officials have left Vice President Kamala Harris’ team, adding their names to a growing list of departures
from the White House.
Domestic Policy Adviser Rohini Kosoglu announced she would step down in August, while Politico reported that Director of Speechwriting Meghan Groob allegedly plans to leave after working for just four months in the position.
Kosoglu, who has been working for Harris for six years, said she wanted to resign in order to spend more time with her family. In response, the VP called the aide a "brilliant and trusted leader who has been at my side for years from the US Senate to the campaign trail to the White House."
"She has brought vision, strategic judgment, and a depth of experience as our administration has addressed some of the most urgent challenges facing our nation," Harris said. "She is an exceptional public servant and I am enormously grateful for her service. Rohini will remain a valued advisor and friend."
Over the past two years, multiple high-ranking staffers have left
the VP's office, with her team experiencing high staff turnover. Reports circulating in the press suggest that the exodus may be linked to Harris' plummeting ratings and shaky position
amid top Democrats.