Exodus: Two More Staffers Leave US VP Kamala Harris' Office

Earlier this year, Harris parted ways with Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, while Chief-of-Staff Tina Flournoy announced her resignation in April. 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

Two more top officials have left Vice President Kamala Harris’ team, adding their names to a growing list of departures from the White House.Domestic Policy Adviser Rohini Kosoglu announced she would step down in August, while Politico reported that Director of Speechwriting Meghan Groob allegedly plans to leave after working for just four months in the position.Kosoglu, who has been working for Harris for six years, said she wanted to resign in order to spend more time with her family. In response, the VP called the aide a "brilliant and trusted leader who has been at my side for years from the US Senate to the campaign trail to the White House."Over the past two years, multiple high-ranking staffers have left the VP's office, with her team experiencing high staff turnover. Reports circulating in the press suggest that the exodus may be linked to Harris' plummeting ratings and shaky position amid top Democrats.

