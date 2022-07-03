Democrats' Mood For 2024 Presidential Bid is Anyone But 'Useless' Kamala Harris, Report Says

International
BREAKING NEWS: Shoigu Briefs Putin on Liberation of Lugansk People's Republic
Democrats are secretly hoping that Vice President Kamala Harris will stay out of the 2024 presidential bid as Joe Biden's potential running mate, New York Post reported, citing unnamed party insiders and donors.Since being elected, Harris has been criticised for poor management of the migrant crisis and the toxic work environment in her office. Dozens of her staffers have exited her team over the past several months, and those still employed report “dour" and "chaotic" internal mood, adding that they are being "treated like s**t".“She doesn’t know how to build a staff that has a common purpose. You see a lot of her staffers are doing their own thing. There is little guidance from her and it just looks messy all the time and all she can do when asked about it publicly and privately is giggle,” an unnamed top Democratic staffer complained to The Post.According to the staffer, others don't see Harris as a "serious contender".In late June, the vice president confirmed that incumbent President Joe Biden is running for the Oval Office again in 2024, saying that she will be his running mate. However, the two do not enjoy an overwhelming amount of support, with some 52% of Americans having an unfavourable opinion of her according to recent polls.79-year-old Biden is the oldest president in the history of the United States. His approval rating is even worse than that of his vice president: only 39% of Americans seem to be content with his performance in the Oval Office.
08:43 GMT 03.07.2022
It's been a long time since US Vice President Kamala Harris enjoyed favourable polling numbers, with her figures laying between 50-55% of Americans being dissatisfied with her performance in the West Wing.
Democrats are secretly hoping that Vice President Kamala Harris will stay out of the 2024 presidential bid as Joe Biden's potential running mate, New York Post reported, citing unnamed party insiders and donors.
“She seems completely useless. No one involved in this administration should be in the running,” a significant Democratic donor told the outlet.
Since being elected, Harris has been criticised for poor management of the migrant crisis and the toxic work environment in her office. Dozens of her staffers have exited her team over the past several months, and those still employed report “dour" and "chaotic" internal mood, adding that they are being "treated like s**t".
“She doesn’t know how to build a staff that has a common purpose. You see a lot of her staffers are doing their own thing. There is little guidance from her and it just looks messy all the time and all she can do when asked about it publicly and privately is giggle,” an unnamed top Democratic staffer complained to The Post.
According to the staffer, others don't see Harris as a "serious contender".
“If she weren’t the vice president she wouldn’t even been ON the list," the aide said.
In late June, the vice president confirmed that incumbent President Joe Biden is running for the Oval Office again in 2024, saying that she will be his running mate. However, the two do not enjoy an overwhelming amount of support, with some 52% of Americans having an unfavourable opinion of her according to recent polls.
79-year-old Biden is the oldest president in the history of the United States. His approval rating is even worse than that of his vice president: only 39% of Americans seem to be content with his performance in the Oval Office.
