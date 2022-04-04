https://sputniknews.com/20220404/kamala-harris-office-exodus-ongoing-as-deputy-chief-of-staff-quits--1094479152.html
Kamala Harris' Office Exodus Ongoing as Deputy Chief of Staff Quits
Kamala Harris' Office Exodus Ongoing as Deputy Chief of Staff Quits
For past the several months, the office of US Vice President Kamala Harris has been experiencing a staff exodus that started after reports suggested that the...
VP Kamala Harris' deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs has decided to leave the administration, Reuters has detailed citing an internal e-mail.He did not elaborate on the reasons for his decision, only noting that he will be "announcing his next steps at a later date," and that he will work with the Harris office to ensure "a smooth transition in the coming weeks."Fuchs is joining an already big group of Harris staffers who decided to part ways with the White House. Most recently, Harris's National Security Adviser Nancy McEldowney announced her decision to step down. Reports also said that VP's deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh, decided to leave the administration, opting for a position in the US Defense Department.According to Reuters, Harris is also hiring a new speechwriter, Meghan Groob, who worked as an editorial director at Gates Ventures and a speechwriter for Bill Gates. Groob is to join the VP team after the resignation of Kate Childs Graham, Harris' chief speechwriter.The exodus from the Harris office began several months ago amid reports of "toxic work environment" in the vice presidential team. Despite Harris denying the allegations, staffers continue to depart from her office.
Kamala Harris' Office Exodus Ongoing as Deputy Chief of Staff Quits
20:03 GMT 04.04.2022 (Updated: 20:05 GMT 04.04.2022)
For past the several months, the office of US Vice President Kamala Harris has been experiencing a staff exodus that started after reports suggested that the second-in-command has a toxic management style.
VP Kamala Harris' deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs has decided to leave the administration, Reuters has detailed citing an internal e-mail.
"Fifteen months later, it's almost difficult to recall the magnitude of the challenges we faced when we came in, from an unprecedented pandemic to historically difficult economic circumstances," Fuchs wrote, expressing gratitude to his colleagues and praising the leadership of Harris and her chief of staff Tina Flournoy.
He did not elaborate on the reasons for his decision, only noting that he will be "announcing his next steps at a later date," and that he will work with the Harris office to ensure "a smooth transition in the coming weeks."
Fuchs is joining an already big group of Harris staffers who decided to part ways with the White House. Most recently, Harris's National Security Adviser Nancy McEldowney announced her decision to step down. Reports also said that VP's deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh
, decided to leave the administration, opting for a position in the US Defense Department.
According to Reuters, Harris is also hiring a new speechwriter
, Meghan Groob, who worked as an editorial director at Gates Ventures and a speechwriter for Bill Gates. Groob is to join the VP team after the resignation of Kate Childs Graham, Harris' chief speechwriter.
The exodus from the Harris office began several months ago amid reports of "toxic work environment" in the vice presidential team. Despite Harris denying the allegations, staffers continue to depart from her office.