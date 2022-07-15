https://sputniknews.com/20220715/ridiculous-norwegian-recruits-asked-to-bring-own-sneakers-due-to-lack-of-gear-1097330869.html
'Ridiculous': Norwegian Recruits Asked to Bring Own Sneakers Due to Lack of Gear
'Ridiculous': Norwegian Recruits Asked to Bring Own Sneakers Due to Lack of Gear
Norway's military has a peacetime force of around 23,250 and ranks among the leaders between European NATO members in expenditure per capita.
The Norwegian Armed Forces are experiencing a shortage of goggles, sneakers and towels, which is why conscripts who attend first-time service this autumn have been asked to bring their own.The reason is that the depots are nearly empty of some of the sneaker sizes, and the Norwegian Armed Forces Logistics Organization (FLO) is unable to deliver more, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported, citing internal military documents.FLO even encouraged some branches of defense to consider whether they need to change their routine activities as a result of the lack of equipment. He pointed out low inventories for individual items, combined with the fact that necessary framework agreements are not in place, as reasons for the lack of equipment. Furthermore, logistics challenges in the international market have led to delayed deliveries. He stressed that the military is working to find a solution.This autumn, there will be a delivery of 25,000 pairs of goggles. In the meantime, the Armed Forces will reuse the goggles they already have.It appears as if clothing supply problems have become entrenched in the Norwegian army. Last year, it was announced that new recruits would be given recycled underwear, socks and bras. Furthermore, soldiers at the in Sør-Varanger Garrison had to wear holey woolen clothes due to insufficient stocks.The shortages have triggered internal criticism. Army Chief shop steward Viktor Fladmoe said that equipment shortages have been a challenge over some time. He argued the Armed Forces should have worked better to avoid ending up in such a situation.According to Fladmoe, the trend of handing out used equipment has been around for sime time already. “I think it's pretty ridiculous not to have that problem fixed. If you order someone to do service for a year, then it is the Armed Forces' responsibility to have the equipment you need”, Fladmoe concluded.Norway's military, based on mild conscription, consists of five branches and has a peacetime force of around 23,250 personnel including military and civilian staff. Among European NATO members, its military expenditure ranks among the highest per capita.
norway
scandinavia
05:43 GMT 15.07.2022 (Updated: 05:49 GMT 15.07.2022)
Norway's military has a peacetime force of around 23,250 and ranks among the leaders between European NATO members in expenditure per capita.
