LIVE: Situation in Sri Lanka After President Flees Country Amid Economic Crisis
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Next Round of ‘Grain Issue’ Talks Likely to Be Held on 20-21 July, Says Source
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
ukraine, donbass
A combine harvester gathers grain from a field in Ukraine (file). - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Next Round of ‘Grain Issue’ Talks Likely to Be Held on 20-21 July, Says Source

09:26 GMT 14.07.2022
International
India
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russia's President Vladimir Putin that the Lugansk People's Republic had been completely liberated from Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces, along with combat units of the LPR forces, took full control of the city of Lisichansk and a number of nearby settlements.
However, Ukrainian forces continue to shell the territory of the DPR and LPR, aiming at Donetsk and other Donbass cities.
On Wednesday, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN discussed all details regarding the safe passage of ships loaded with grain during a meeting in Istanbul.
09:26 GMT 14.07.2022
Next Round of ‘Grain Issue’ Talks Likely to Be Held on 20-21 July, Says Source
The next round of talks on the "grain issue" between delegations of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations is likely to be held on July 20-21, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Thursday.

The previous meeting was held on Wednesday. A diplomatic source has said that hopes on reaching consensus are high. Following the negotiations, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that agreement is reaching on creating a coordination center in Istanbul.

"Preliminary on July 20-21, but this is not yet certain, everything is agreed by the parties, adjustments are possible," the source said.
