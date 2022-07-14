LIVE UPDATES: Next Round of ‘Grain Issue’ Talks Likely to Be Held on 20-21 July, Says Source

Next Round of ‘Grain Issue’ Talks Likely to Be Held on 20-21 July, Says Source

The next round of talks on the "grain issue" between delegations of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations is likely to be held on July 20-21, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Thursday.



The previous meeting was held on Wednesday. A diplomatic source has said that hopes on reaching consensus are high. Following the negotiations, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that agreement is reaching on creating a coordination center in Istanbul.



"Preliminary on July 20-21, but this is not yet certain, everything is agreed by the parties, adjustments are possible," the source said.