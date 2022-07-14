LIVE UPDATES: Next Round of ‘Grain Issue’ Talks Likely to Be Held on 20-21 July, Says Source

Earlier this month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russia's President Vladimir Putin that the Lugansk People's Republic had been completely liberated from Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces, along with combat units of the LPR forces, took full control of the city of Lisichansk and a number of nearby settlements.
However, Ukrainian forces continue to shell the territory of the DPR and LPR, aiming at Donetsk and other Donbass cities.
On Wednesday, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN discussed all details regarding the safe passage of ships loaded with grain during a meeting in Istanbul.
