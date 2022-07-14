https://sputniknews.com/20220714/russian-diplomat-responds-to-ukraine-accusations-about-vinnytsa-strike-at-un-forum-1097321093.html

Russian Diplomat Responds to Ukraine Accusations About Vinnytsa Strike at UN Forum

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The recent strike by Russian forces on a target in the city of Vinnytsa was directed against Ukrainian military officers, Russian... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

The comment came after Ukrainian representatives accused Russia of waging a war in Ukraine and allegedly indiscriminately targets civilians, including in Vinnytsa.Varganov pointed out that the Ukrainian forces have indiscriminately shelled civilians in the Donbass region in the past eight years, killing some 14,000 people.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.Russia has said the special operation aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and it solely targets the country’s military infrastructure.

