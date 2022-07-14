International
Russian Diplomat Responds to Ukraine Accusations About Vinnytsa Strike at UN Forum
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The recent strike by Russian forces on a target in the city of Vinnytsa was directed against Ukrainian military officers, Russian
Russian Diplomat Responds to Ukraine Accusations About Vinnytsa Strike at UN Forum

16:43 GMT 14.07.2022 (Updated: 16:47 GMT 14.07.2022)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The recent strike by Russian forces on a target in the city of Vinnytsa was directed against Ukrainian military officers, Russian diplomat from the country’s mission at the United Nations, Evgeny Varganov, said during a UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development on Thursday.
The comment came after Ukrainian representatives accused Russia of waging a war in Ukraine and allegedly indiscriminately targets civilians, including in Vinnytsa.

"The Russian Federation only strikes military objects in Ukraine and the strike in Vinnytsa was against the House of Officers where the armed forces of Ukraine were being trained," Varganov said during the forum.

Varganov pointed out that the Ukrainian forces have indiscriminately shelled civilians in the Donbass region in the past eight years, killing some 14,000 people.
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
Russia has said the special operation aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and it solely targets the country’s military infrastructure.
