Ukraine Cuts Ties With North Korea Over Recognition of Donbass Republics
Ukraine Cuts Ties With North Korea Over Recognition of Donbass Republics
16:41 GMT 13.07.2022 (Updated: 17:24 GMT 13.07.2022)
Earlier in the day, Donetsk People's Republic head Denis Pushilin announced that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea recognized the DPR's statehood. Shortly after, North Korea's Embassy in Moscow confirmed to Sputnik that Pyongyang had recognized the independence of both the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
Ukraine has broken off relations with North Korea over Pyongyang's diplomatic recognition of the Donbass republics.
"We consider this decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a gross violation of the Ukrainian constitution, the UN Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of international law," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Wednesday.
Emphasizing that Kiev considers the DPRK's recognition of the Donbass republics "null and void," the Foreign Ministry indicated that "in response to such an unfriendly act, Ukraine announces the severance of diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."
The Foreign Ministry added that its political and economic contacts with Pyongyang were limited anyway due to sanctions imposed against the Asian nation.
In his own remarks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attacked Moscow, alleging that Russia had appealed to North Korea to influence its decision, and that this "speaks more about Moscow's toxicity than Pyongyang's."
"Russia has no more allies left in the world except countries which depend on it financially and politically, and Russia's level of isolation will soon match that of the DPRK. Ukraine will continue to respond as harshly as is possible to encroachments on its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kuleba said.
The foreign minister did not elaborate on North Korea's "dependence" on Moscow. China is known to be Pyongyang's largest
trade partner, and the DPRK maintains an independent, non-bloc foreign policy, and is not a member of most major international institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, or the World Trade Organization.
Ukraine established diplomatic relations with North Korea in January 1992, a few weeks after the collapse of the Soviet Union. At the start of the current Ukraine crisis in 2014, ties between the two nations took a turn for the worse after Pyongyang recognized Crimea's reunification with Russia in March of that year. In October 2014, North Korea issued a new political atlas of the world marking Crimea as Russian territory.
With its severance of ties with Pyongyang, Ukraine became the eighth member of the United Nations member nation with no relations with the Asian nation, joining Argentina, Botswana, Jordan, Iraq, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Chile.