https://sputniknews.com/20220714/gabbard-warns-us-proxy-conflict-with-russia-in-ukraine-brings-it-close-to-brink-of-nuclear--war-1097305904.html

Gabbard Warns US ‘Proxy Conflict' With Russia in Ukraine Brings It Close to 'Brink of Nuclear War'

Gabbard Warns US ‘Proxy Conflict' With Russia in Ukraine Brings It Close to 'Brink of Nuclear War'

Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard previously appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox show to question why the US would ever show support for Ukraine joining... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-14T11:15+0000

2022-07-14T11:15+0000

2022-07-14T11:15+0000

us

russia

ukraine crisis

tulsi gabbard

joe biden

nuclear war

nato

vladimir putin

situation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104769/58/1047695800_0:0:3250:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_e5da384c82ba73fbd2e09d7f4caac1df.jpg

Tulsi Gabbard (D), a former US representative for Hawaii, has warned about the possible dire outcomes of the United States continuing to fan the flames of the Ukraine crisis by funneling weapons to prop up the Kiev regime.The Hawaiian US Army Iraq War veteran, who sought the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020, added that President Biden himself “has no idea when or how it's going to end.”“…But we know where this escalation leads. It leads us closer and closer to the brink of a nuclear war with Russia,” warned Gabbard.Tulsi Gabbard has previously not minced words when weighing in on Washington’s response to Moscow’s special operation launched on February 24 to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.She had sent out a tweet on the day the operation started, saying the escalation could have been avoided “if Biden Admin/NATO had simply acknowledged Russia’s legitimate security concerns regarding Ukraine’s becoming a member of NATO, which would mean US/NATO forces right on Russia’s border.”The politician raised questions as to why Ukraine should join NATO and why the US would support that, as she appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show earlier in the year."I have a hard time seeing how President Biden or anyone can say with an honest face, 'we are defending democracy,'" Gabbard told Carlson.The interview had followed her Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) speech in Orlando where she slammed what she dubbed the “Biden-Clinton-neocon-neolib foreign policy that she claimed shipped soldiers overseas to “be the policemen of the world… all in the name of ‘spreading democracy.'”The former Democratic congresswoman accused the modern progressive movement in the US of hypocrisy for punishing dissent at home while purportedly standing up for democracy abroad.Back in 2019, Gabbard found herself in the crosshairs as Hillary Clinton suggested the Russians were "grooming" a Democrat in the presidential primary to run as a third-party candidate in a comment that appeared to be directed at Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard."She's the favorite of the Russians," Clinton had stated, speaking on a podcast with former Obama adviser David Plouffe. Gabbard, who had battered away the allegations, responded on Twitter at the time to sarcastically thank Hillary Clinton, the “queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party.”Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, as Donbass suffered from intensifying bombardment by Kiev's troops. President Vladimir Putin noted that the operation was started to put an end to the eight-year-long war, waged by Ukraine against Donetsk and Lugansk, which has claimed thousands of lives since 2014.The special military operation in Ukraine followed months of failed negotiations in which NATO members refused to meet Russian security concerns over Ukraine's bid to join the bloc, with Moscow having repeatedly urged NATO to stop expanding its military footprint near its borders.

https://sputniknews.com/20220613/risk-of-nuclear-weapons-use-now-higher-than-during-peak-years-of-cold-war---sipri-1096261899.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220603/they-are-always-mistaken-medvedev-calls-talks-about-impossibility-of-nuclear-war-wrong-1095954435.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220502/tulsi-gabbard-obama-behind-ministry-of-truth-biden-simply-a-front-man--1095191009.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220627/military-experts-cia--nato-commandos-deployed-in-ukraine-show-kiev-is-proxy-in-us-war-on-russia-1096682341.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, russia, ukraine crisis, tulsi gabbard, joe biden, nuclear war, nato, vladimir putin