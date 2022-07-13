International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Grad Rockets - DPR
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
donbass
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A Ukrainian serviceman aims a 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad looks throw a device during military exercises of Ukrainian army on shooting range in Kiev region on October 28, 2016.

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Grad Rockets - DPR

04:42 GMT 13.07.2022
International
India
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for protection from Ukrainian troops.
On 3 July, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that the entire Luhansk region had been liberated from Ukrainian forces.
As a result of successful military activities of the Russian armed forces, together with combat units of the LPR forces, full control had been established of the city of Lisichansk and a number of nearby settlements.
At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to shell the territory of the DPR and LPR, targeting Donetsk and other cities.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
04:42 GMT 13.07.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Grad Rockets - DPR
