Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for protection from Ukrainian troops.

On 3 July, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that the entire Luhansk region had been liberated from Ukrainian forces.

As a result of successful military activities of the Russian armed forces, together with combat units of the LPR forces, full control had been established of the city of Lisichansk and a number of nearby settlements.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to shell the territory of the DPR and LPR, targeting Donetsk and other cities.

